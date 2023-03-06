MIDWEST FORAGE ASSOCIATION Local Council Director Chelsea Russell was one of the keynote speakers for South Dakota's first MFA Winter Forage Meeting. The event took place last Tuesday in Dakota State University's Karl Mundt Library. Russell and South Dakota State University Extension Agent Sara Bauder spoke with guests on the MFA's various accomplishments in forage crop research.
Since its founding in 2004, the Midwest Forage Association (MFA) has dedicated itself to increasing recognition of the forage industry. One of its main methods to accomplish this is through the funding of research projects that seek to bring long-term benefits to the agricultural community.
Last Tuesday, the MFA hosted its first Winter Forage Meeting in South Dakota, an event that boasted networking opportunities for local farmers, keynote speakers and a chance to peek under the hood of the MFA’s numerous research projects.
The meeting was a collaboration between the MFA, Dakota State University, South Dakota State University Extension and the Northern Plains Forage Association. Two of the keynote speakers were MFA Local Council Director Chelsea Russell and SDSU Extension Agent Sara Bauder, who spoke with guests on the MFA’s 2022 accomplishments.
“We really focus on the research aspect on a regional level, compiling that research and then bringing that out to our members at meetings like these or sharing it through various publications,” Russell said.
Bauder was one of the event’s key coordinators along with fellow MFA member Dr. Andrew Sathoff. Together, Russell and Bauder described the MFA’s research efforts. One of the major contributors is the Midwest Forage Research Program (MFRP), an organization that has pumped nearly $300,000 into forage-related research.
“South Dakota is actually a net recipient of MFA funds through the MFRP,” Russell explained. “What this does is it allows money to go to local researchers within our region, and it helps them study and address projects that are important to them.”
To highlight this, Russell showcased several South Dakota projects that received funding directly through this program in 2022. These included SDSU Extension projects like “the evaluation of cover crop mixes for forage supply” and “evaluating the value of inoculant and covering type on corn silage piles and bunker silos in SD and NE,” the latter of which was headed by Bauder.
Other MFRP projects come from neighboring states like North Dakota and Wisconsin. North Dakota State University received funding for a project titled “testing new high-quality perennial cool-season forage grasses with improved winter hardiness and persistence,” while the University of Wisconsin-Madison conducted “evaluating nitrogen needs of alternative forages to maximize profitability.”
One of the ways this research funding is accomplished is through the help of their partnership with the National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance (NAFA).
“We are the largest pay affiliate of NAFA, which helps us have a good sway in what is being done for NAFA, and a lot of the benefits do come back to our region and help our farmers directly,” Russell said.
Russell and Bauder also discussed the MFA/NAFA’s success with programs like the U.S. Alfalfa Farmer Research Initiative (USAFRI), the Alfalfa Seed & Alfalfa Forage Systems (AFSAF) and the Alfalfa Research Services (ARS).
Through partnerships with various seed brands, the USAFRI collects a dollar from each bag of alfalfa seed sold. This program, called the “Alfalfa Checkoff,” was established in 2017 and has provided tens of thousands of dollars for public research. As for the AFSAF, Russell said that the group has devoted $26 million to alfalfa research since 2014.
All of these organizations and programs are vital to the continuation of the forage community, and the research they finance aims to keep the industry flourishing for years to come.