Chelsea Russell

MIDWEST FORAGE ASSOCIATION Local Council Director Chelsea Russell was one of the keynote speakers for South Dakota's first MFA Winter Forage Meeting. The event took place last Tuesday in Dakota State University's Karl Mundt Library. Russell and South Dakota State University Extension Agent Sara Bauder spoke with guests on the MFA's various accomplishments in forage crop research.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since its founding in 2004, the Midwest Forage Association (MFA) has dedicated itself to increasing recognition of the forage industry. One of its main methods to accomplish this is through the funding of research projects that seek to bring long-term benefits to the agricultural community.

Last Tuesday, the MFA hosted its first Winter Forage Meeting in South Dakota, an event that boasted networking opportunities for local farmers, keynote speakers and a chance to peek under the hood of the MFA’s numerous research projects.