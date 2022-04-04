Over the course of the last two weekends, I’ve been able to attend community events in Ramona and Arlington to support the fire department and the American Legion. Both events had huge crowds in attendance, and I enjoyed the discussions. It was great to see so many people supporting these awesome organizations and volunteers that make South Dakota the best place to live, work and play.
The legislative session wrapped up with veto day last Monday. The governor vetoed (or rejected) four bills this year that were passed by the legislative body. The process allows for the vetoes to be overturned if it receives two-thirds of the votes from the Senate and House of Representatives. This year all of the governor’s vetoes were sustained.
The session saw 340 House bills introduced, 213 Senate bills introduced, 246 bills were successfully signed into law by the governor and a balanced budget was passed. We took steps to protect the unborn, support our second amendment and kept money in the pocket of South Dakota families.
We bolstered agriculture, cybersecurity, infrastructure and workforce to fuel economic growth. Our region stands to benefit significantly by this work, and I’m proud to have been your voice at the leadership table in the Senate.
While the legislative session is over, there is still much work left to do. The process for selecting interim committees is under way. Interim committees take the summer to study complex issues and provide legislative recommendations for the coming year.
Potential topics to be studied include regional jails, and another is focused on property taxes. Both topics need to be studied closely, as there are concerns with the current direction of both locally. I will be sure to share more on interim studies as topics and committee members are finalized.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you. Don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.