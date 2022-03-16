Lake County commissioners decided on Tuesday morning to gather more information to determine whether tax increment financing (TIF) could be used to make much-needed improvements to the 10th Street portion of the SD-34 bypass.
“Is the potential development going to generate enough to pay down the project?” Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, said, indicating the question which must be answered to move forward on a project.
Jay Mennis, manufacturing engineering manager at Manitou, introduced the idea at a commission meeting in February when the possibility of placing spring weight limits on the bypass to preserve the roadway was explored. Businesses which rely on the access that road provides opposed the limits, as did commissioners.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson explained the state Department of Transportation does not recognize the roadway as an official bypass and it was not engineered to bear the weight of truck traffic. In proposing to post weight limits, he was attempting to preserve the repairs made to the bypass in 2021 prior to the resurfacing planned for 2022.
In explaining his two-phase plan for repairs last year, Nelson told commissioners the roadway took a beating in 2019 when Washington Avenue was reconstructed. The intersection was cut out, and turning trucks created a unique stress on the area near the intersection when going from gravel to pavement and vice versa.
Last year, highway crews not only patched potholes but also used a paver and asphalt to create a smoother driving surface.
This year, an oil aggregate mixture called a slurry seal will be used to resurface the road. While more expensive than chip sealing, it generally extends the life of a road five to seven years, Nelson reported last year.
At the February meeting, both Mennis and Terry Schultz, president and CEO of Mustang Seeds, spoke of making expansions.
Because both rely on the bypass and contribute to the truck traffic seen, Mennis asked commissioners whether a TIF district could be created to help cover the cost of addressing issues related to the roadway.
In recent years, the city has created a TIF district to help cover the cost of infrastructure improvements for the Best Western, and the county has created a TIF district to help cover the cost of infrastructure improvements for the Cyber Estates.
With tax increment financing, taxes on the difference between the property valuation prior to the improvement and the property valuation after the improvement are used to pay down the debt.
On Tuesday, Gust reported she had a preliminary conversation with Toby Morris, a financial adviser who has assisted with previous TIFs, and he did not rule out the possibility. However, because the project is not directly related to the proposed expansions, it would be different than those previously seen. Also, because the bypass is within city limits, the city would have to pass a resolution approving the project, according to Gust.
“You can’t initiate it on your own,” she said.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked whether a district could be drawn widely enough to include future projects.
Gust did not know if this was possible since the TIF was structured to pay off the debt with the identified project(s).
Commissioners were in general agreement that they needed to learn more. Gust did offer one caution in moving forward. “These have to be done before those projects get under way,” she said. “When the shovel hits the ground, it’s too late.”