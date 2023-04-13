Bethel Lutheran Home

BETHEL LUTHERAN HOME will host its annual dinner, "Raise the Roof," on April 27 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Facebook page or website. The deadline is Monday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison’s Bethel Lutheran Home has been a sanctuary to countless residents since its opening in 1962. Across their assisted and independent living services, they provide a vital service for the people of Lake County, especially those looking to ensure the quality care of their elderly family members.

Bethel supports its residents in a variety of ways, but one of their most established is through the annual dinner, which serves as a major fund-raiser for the facility. This dinner has been a tradition for well over 20 years, and this year’s will be held on April 27 at 5:30 p.m.