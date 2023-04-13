BETHEL LUTHERAN HOME will host its annual dinner, "Raise the Roof," on April 27 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Facebook page or website. The deadline is Monday.
Madison’s Bethel Lutheran Home has been a sanctuary to countless residents since its opening in 1962. Across their assisted and independent living services, they provide a vital service for the people of Lake County, especially those looking to ensure the quality care of their elderly family members.
Bethel supports its residents in a variety of ways, but one of their most established is through the annual dinner, which serves as a major fund-raiser for the facility. This dinner has been a tradition for well over 20 years, and this year’s will be held on April 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Titled “Raise the Roof,” the event will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse and will feature a social hour, silent dessert auction, subsequent dinner and program. The event’s silent auction will be on a “pay-it-forward” system, meaning that each prize will be given directly to Bethel residents.
The group’s Facebook page states: “Your hands may be empty when you leave, but your heart will be full knowing you directly affected Bethel’s residents.”
Tickets for the event are $50 each and $400 for a table of eight. Reservations are necessary so that an accurate headcount can be obtained, with the registration window ending on Monday. Tickets can be purchased through Bethel’s Facebook page or through the website, Bethelcommunity.com.