The Madison Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day program on Monday on the lawn of the Lake County Courthouse.

The Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 will be the backup location in case of bad weather.

The program will last around 15 minutes. Danny Frisbee-Griffin will be the master of ceremonies. Kelli Wollmann will sing the national anthem and other songs.

The Honor Guard will present the colors. A rifle salute will also occur.

Along with this program, the Avenue of Flags will be posted at 7 a.m. and the colors will be retired at 4 p.m.

There are 212 flags and poles, and any help to post them and retire them is greatly appreciated, Frisbee-Griffin said.

The recent derecho should not interfere with plans, unless there is tree debris. Frisbee-Griffin said the program should be able to go on as normal.