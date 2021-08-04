Thea Hanneman, 31, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail on Tuesday in Madison's Third Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
Hanneman had a four-year prison sentence suspended on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Instead, Hanneman was ordered to serve the jail time, complete a four-year probation, pay fines and court costs of $606.50, and pay a drug-control fee of $60.
As part of a plea agreement, the state's attorney dismissed three charges of contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor and one charge of the use of drug paraphernalia.
Hanneman was ordered to ordered to avoid all alcohol use, submit to random searches and drug tests, and complete all restitution requirements. The judge also ordered Hanneman to participate in the 24/7 alcohol-monitoring program for at least two months and wear a drug patch for at least four months.
In a separate court case, Hanneman was also sentenced on three charges of failure to appear or report a felony, all Class 6 felonies.
On the three charges, the judge ordered two-year prison sentences suspended, but Hanneman was ordered to complete two years of probation served concurrently on the charges. If necessary, Hanneman would serve the prison sentences concurrently but consecutively to her drug sentence.
Fines and court costs for the Class 6 offenses were waived and Hanneman was given credit form 76 days served as jail time.