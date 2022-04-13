Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/12/22 01:21 CFS22-01997 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

04/12/22 01:55 CFS22-01998 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH

04/12/22 04:00 CFS22-01999 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

04/12/22 06:48 CFS22-02000 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34

04/12/22 07:05 CFS22-02001 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 223RD ST RAMONA

04/12/22 07:10 CFS22-02002 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S EGAN AVE MADISON

04/12/22 08:23 CFS22-02003 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

04/12/22 10:31 CFS22-02005 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD S FARMER AVE MADISON

04/12/22 10:42 CFS22-02006 Animal Lost Handled By Animal Control SW 8TH ST MADISON

04/12/22 11:46 CFS22-02007 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/12/22 11:53 CFS22-02008 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34

04/12/22 11:55 CFS22-02009 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/12/22 12:01 CFS22-02010 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/12/22 13:51 CFS22-02011 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

04/12/22 14:13 CFS22-02012 Animal Lost Information/Administrative N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

04/12/22 14:31 CFS22-02013 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

04/12/22 15:45 CFS22-02014 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 34

04/12/22 17:29 CFS22-02015 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

04/12/22 18:00 CFS22-02016 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

04/12/22 18:05 CFS22-02017 Citizen Assist Transport/Escort Given MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/12/22 19:01 CFS22-02018 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.017121, -97.10285

04/12/22 19:10 CFS22-02019 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST

04/12/22 19:11 CFS22-02020 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

04/12/22 22:55 CFS22-02021 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 469TH AVE COLMAN

04/12/22 23:34 CFS22-02022 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

Total Records: 25