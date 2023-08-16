THE MADISON HIGH SCHOOL boys golf team opened the 2023 season this week. Pictured are (back, left) Coach Joey Liesinger, Jake Wieman, Eli Oakes, Tony Guischer, Elijah Sims, Jack Olson, Oliver Husher, Casyn Crabtree, Assistant Coach Tara Liesinger, (middle) Tevin Thompson, Daniel Houser, Brody Dossett, Grady Kane, Brody Cummins, Quincy Kurtz, Gavin Schneider, Alex Zwak, Payton Berry, (front) Zyler Havlik, Carson Wingle, Warren Zingmark, Cannon Hunsley, Ben Wieman, Mason Beaner, Tyler Olson, Payton Oftedal and Derrick Donlin.
The Madison golf team hosted the first home meet of the season on Tuesday at the Madison Golf & Country Club.
Fifteen teams competed, with Tea Area taking home first place with a team score of 313. Dakota Valley placed second with a score of 322, while Chamberlain shot a 332 to place third. The Madison Bulldogs placed fifth with a team score of 338.
The top individual golfer was Dakota Munger, a senior from Chamberlain. Munger shot a 72 to take home first place. Tea Area’s Derek Anderson placed second with a score of 74.
Madison’s Braydon Oftedal tied for seventh place with four other golfers. Oftedal shot an 80 to place inside the Top 10 for the Bulldogs.
Madison’s Kaden Guischer tied for 12th place with a score of 81. Jack Olson shot an 88 to place 33rd for the Bulldogs. Oliver Husher shot an 89 to place 34th. Eli Oaks shot a 98 and Elijah Sims shot a 104.
The Bulldogs will be back at it on Monday when they travel to Dell Rapids. Tee time at Rocky Run Golf Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.