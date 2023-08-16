Golf

THE MADISON HIGH SCHOOL boys golf team opened the 2023 season this week. Pictured are (back, left) Coach Joey Liesinger, Jake Wieman, Eli Oakes, Tony Guischer, Elijah Sims, Jack Olson, Oliver Husher, Casyn Crabtree, Assistant Coach Tara Liesinger, (middle) Tevin Thompson, Daniel Houser, Brody Dossett, Grady Kane, Brody Cummins, Quincy Kurtz, Gavin Schneider, Alex Zwak, Payton Berry, (front) Zyler Havlik, Carson Wingle, Warren Zingmark, Cannon Hunsley, Ben Wieman, Mason Beaner, Tyler Olson, Payton Oftedal and Derrick Donlin. 

 Submitted photo.

The Madison golf team hosted the first home meet of the season on Tuesday at the Madison Golf & Country Club.

Fifteen teams competed, with Tea Area taking home first place with a team score of 313. Dakota Valley placed second with a score of 322, while Chamberlain shot a 332 to place third. The Madison Bulldogs placed fifth with a team score of 338.