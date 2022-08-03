Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/02/22 00:14 CFS22-04824 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 00:35 CFS22-04825 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
08/02/22 01:00 CFS22-04826 Animal Loose Referred to Partner Agency WINFRED
08/02/22 01:05 CFS22-04827 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
08/02/22 07:37 CFS22-04828 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/02/22 08:36 CFS22-04829 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH PARK DR WENTWORTH
08/02/22 08:52 CFS22-04830 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N WEST AVE MADISON
08/02/22 09:17 CFS22-04831 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 10:36 CFS22-04832 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE WENTWORTH
08/02/22 10:41 CFS22-04833 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 12:40 CFS22-04834 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
08/02/22 13:42 CFS22-04835 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/02/22 14:20 CFS22-04836 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/02/22 14:40 CFS22-04837 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 15:32 CFS22-04838 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 15:43 CFS22-04839 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH
08/02/22 15:55 CFS22-04840 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/02/22 16:00 CFS22-04841 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON
08/02/22 16:20 CFS22-04842 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD NE 6TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 16:31 CFS22-04843 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034
08/02/22 16:53 CFS22-04844 Gas Leak Referred to Partner Agency 246TH ST COLTON
08/02/22 17:28 CFS22-04845 Threats Information/Administrative MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
08/02/22 19:36 CFS22-04846 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/02/22 19:40 CFS22-04847 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/02/22 20:36 CFS22-04848 Weather Event Information/Administrative
08/02/22 21:08 CFS22-04849 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/02/22 21:58 CFS22-04850 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/02/22 22:14 CFS22-04851 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/02/22 22:43 CFS22-04852 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
08/02/22 22:43 CFS22-04853 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
