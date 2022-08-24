Boyd family wagon to be restored

THE BOYD FAMILY covered wagon has been in the Lake County Museum for decades. Fund-raising is now under way to restore it.

At one time, the story was familiar to students in Lake County schools. They knew all about the covered wagon currently on display in the Lake County Museum.

“Alice and J.W. Boyd would go around in the 1940s and tell their story to school children,” said Julie Breu, museum director.