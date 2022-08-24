At one time, the story was familiar to students in Lake County schools. They knew all about the covered wagon currently on display in the Lake County Museum.
“Alice and J.W. Boyd would go around in the 1940s and tell their story to school children,” said Julie Breu, museum director.
Alice and James W. Boyd were two of three children who traveled from LeRoy, Minn., to Herman Township with their parents and the covered wagon around 1879. The script of their presentation is in the museum’s archives.
That’s one piece of a puzzle which is more mystery than known fact. What happened to the covered wagon after John and Eliza Boyd settled in Herman Township? How did it end up in the Lake County Museum?
“Maybe it got stuck in the back of a barn and was forgotten,” Breu theorizes.
The museum does not have accession records for the artifact, but a home movie now available on YouTube shows it in the Dakota State University homecoming parade in 1973. At present, an assumption is being made that it was acquired around the time the museum opened.
Until recently, Breu wasn’t even sure the wagon was authentic. It could have been a well-crafted replica. However, when the museum began to explore the possibility of restoring the wagon, primarily to stabilize it, they learned they were in possession of the real deal.
“I had taken a series of pictures for Doug Hansen, who is going to do the restoration,” Breu reported. After looking at the pictures, he expressed the opinion the wagon is authentic.
Hansen, of Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop of Letcher, has been constructing and restoring horse-drawn vehicles since 1978. In addition, the company provides appraisals and evaluations and installs interactive museum displays.
The Lake County Museum has been raising funds to restore the wagon to ensure it will remain a viable part of the collection, according to Breu. Due to the age of the wagon and the lack of climate-controlled conditions in the museum, it needs care.
“I think Doug put it best. He kindly described it: ‘It looks very tired’,” she recounted.
Before the restoration, Breu hopes to do more research on the family and the wagon. Hansen likes to know as much as possible before he begins work to ensure he preserves the story which the vehicle tells.
“Every artifact has its own story,” Breu explained.
Thus far, they know the wheels and axles are in all likelihood original. The box is from a later time – possibly around 1910.
“Doug said that is very typical,” she noted.
The frame would have been used like a utility vehicle with different boxes put on for different uses.
They know about the Boyd family’s journey – which took three weeks – because of the script in the archives. The Lake County History Book published in 1995 offers other snippets of information, but Breu hopes the museum’s archives will hold a few more treasures.
“We’re slowly finding things as we reorganize,” she explained.
The ultimate goal is to make the covered wagon the centerpiece of an interactive display.
“It’s a tangible object to tell pioneer history,” Breu said.
Along with the claim shanty, it helps to tell the story of Lake County and, by extension, the story of Dakota Territory – but only part of the story.
“It’s the Native Americans who lived here. It’s the women who pioneered. It all blends together,” Breu stated.
With donations from members and a Go Fund Me page, the museum has raised approximately $4,800 of the $7,000 needed for the project. The restoration will begin when fund-raising goals have been reached.
“We don’t want it to look new,” Breu emphasized. “We want to make sure it will hold up for another 144 years.”
Donations can be made directly to the museum or through the “Boyd Family Covered Wagon Restoration” Go Fund Me page.