The fall concert series at The BrickHouse kicks off on Thursday with a Madison Area Arts Council membership social. Doors open at 6 p.m.
With the social, the MAAC is working to renew community involvement in one of South Dakota’s oldest active arts councils.
“We want people to feel like they’re part of the arts council,” explained Holly Sathoff, a member of the MAAC board of directors. “We’re trying to get new blood and new energy into the organization.”
For a donation of $25, members will get a T-shirt, the arts council newsletter and voting rights at the annual meeting where officers are elected. Guiding the organization at present are Ashley Allen, president; Jenny Wolff, vice president; Mary Francis, treasurer; and Sathoff as secretary. Chris Francis remains involved as the programming director.
The membership social will involve an old-fashioned barbecue with hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and beverages. Live music will be provided by Dan Gacke.
This year, the arts council is working to resume normal operations and to expand programming, according to Sathoff. The BrickHouse was closed during the pandemic, although Chris Francis did work to offer some virtual performances.
When doors opened again, masks or proof of vaccination were required at many events. This year, that restriction has been lifted and a wider range of activities is planned.
“It’s an arts and humanities organization,” Sathoff said. “We need to capture as much as we can.”
Singer-songwriter “Mat D” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Mathew deRiso, who toured Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota with Mat D and the Profane Saints, currently lives in Sioux Falls. His most recent album, “Phantom Locomotive,” was released in 2021.
His website describes him as the “Hemingway of the Highway.” The Facebook post promoting the event for the arts council says he performs “original hard luck Americana and bad man ballads.”
Artist and musician Erik Ritter will bring both mediums to The BrickHouse on Sept. 24. “P. Skunk and the Authors of Energy: Songs and Art of Shadow and Light” is described as part art exhibition and part music experience.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A one-night juried show about ponies, mustangs and classic muscle cars is scheduled for Oct. 6. As part of “Mustang Sally,” Charlie Johnson’s 1966 Ford Mustang will be on display in the gallery.
“We have so many visual artists in town, and we see them everywhere in the state,” Sathoff said, explaining the arts council wanted to provide a local venue for these artists.
Doors will be open from 6-9 p.m. Both adults and students are encouraged to submit work, which will be judged in several different categories. A cash prize of $300 will be given for “Best of Show.”
The arts council will also be resuming the middle school art shows, but the dates have yet to be determined. Sathoff said these are important, especially for students who are not involved in activities, such as sports or music, which are showcased with school events.
“Your parents can come see you excel,” she explained.
A Halloween costume party will begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Neon Horizon, which feature’s Matt Green of Madison, will be performing. Prizes will be awarded for costumes.
“It’s a funk band. It will be a standing show,” Sathoff said, indicating they hope to appeal to a younger audience.
The fall season will end with a concert by Eliza Blue, a storyteller and folksinger from Perkins County, who is a regular contributor to South Dakota Public Radio with her series “Postcards from the Prairie.” Her performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Prior to falling in love with a cowboy and settling into ranch life and motherhood, Blue was a touring musician. She now shares stories of “the prairie and people who call it home,” not only with music but also with her blogs and columns.
While her songs carry an authenticity rooted in experience, her lyrical voice soars with the wings of classical training and the influence of other musicians who have also drawn deeply from the well of personal experience.
All events are held at The BrickHouse, located one-half block east of Egan Avenue on S.E. 2nd Street. Admission is not charged, but freewill donations are welcome.