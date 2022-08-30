Blue to perform at BrickHouse

ELIZA BLUE, a storyteller and folk musician who is a regular contributor to South Dakota Public Radio, will be performing at The BrickHouse in Madison in November.

 Submitted photo

The fall concert series at The BrickHouse kicks off on Thursday with a Madison Area Arts Council membership social. Doors open at 6 p.m.

With the social, the MAAC is working to renew community involvement in one of South Dakota’s oldest active arts councils.