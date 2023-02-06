DKG induction

TAMMITHA AUSMUS (left), a St. Thomas elementary teacher, was recently inducted into the Lambda Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Dawn Wiebers, Lambda Chapter president, presented Ausmus with her certificate of membership.

 Submitted photo

Ausmus has enjoyed teaching elementary students for the past 26 years, with 25 of those years in Nevada.