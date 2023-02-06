TAMMITHA AUSMUS (left), a St. Thomas elementary teacher, was recently inducted into the Lambda Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Dawn Wiebers, Lambda Chapter president, presented Ausmus with her certificate of membership.
Tammitha Ausmus, a St. Thomas elementary teacher, was recently inducted into the Lambda Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Dawn Wiebers, Lambda Chapter president, presented Ausmus with her certificate of membership.
Ausmus has enjoyed teaching elementary students for the past 26 years, with 25 of those years in Nevada.
One of her passions is helping students build a love for community service.
For almost two decades, she has helped this love grow by organizing community service projects through local convalescent centers.
One project involved students creating monthly art projects to decorate resident doors.
Another was a holiday gift program where she matched families in her community with senior citizens who have little to no family of their own to visit with during the holidays.
“It’s truly heartwarming to bring a little holiday cheer to the residents of these facilities,” she said. “I hope to continue these programs now that I’ve found a new community to support.”
The light from the candles on the table is a reminder to DKG members as educators that their responsibilities are to lighten the darkness of ignorance and spread knowledge and understanding.
he body of the crest has a golden sash running diagonally with three Tudor Roses representing friendship, trustworthiness and leadership. The color crimson is for courage and gold is for loyalty to the members and to the ideals of the society.
DKG is a professional honor society of key women educators worldwide that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
There are seven purposes of the society: to unite women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship; to honor women who have given or who evidence a potential for distinctive service in any field of education; to advance the professional interest and position of women in education; to initiate, endorse and support desirable legislation or other suitable endeavors in the interests of education and of women educators; to endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing graduate study and to grant fellowships to non-member women educators; to stimulate the personal and professional growth of members and to encourage their participation in appropriate programs of action; and to inform the members of current economic, social, political and educational issues so that they may participate effectively in a world society.