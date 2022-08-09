Zac Zwaschka

Zac Zwaschka

My name is Zachary Zwaschka, and I was born and raised in Spearfish. I graduated from the local high school in 2018 before leaving for the University of South Dakota to pursue a degree in journalism. Although I transferred to the Black Hills State English program after one semester, my passion for language and writing stuck with me. I fell in love with literary analysis, poetry and the art of storytelling, eventually taking a position as a student editor at the college’s writing center.

As an editor, I had the opportunity to further sharpen my writing skills as well as build meaningful connections with the rest of the English department. Community is incredibly important to me, so helping different students each day with their essays and assignments became a natural extension of that passion. I was able to sit down with them in a comfortable, one-on-one environment where their needs could be met with honesty and compassion. More than anything, most people simply needed a calm presence to explain their issues to, and I intend to bring this same level of honesty and compassion to my work at the Madison Daily Leader.