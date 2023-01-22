Madison BB

MADISON'S Eli Barger attempts a three-pointer during the first half against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs entered Friday night’s matchup against Sioux Falls Christian on a four-game winning streak. After the first two quarters, the Bulldogs looked like they were on the verge of handing the Chargers their first loss of the season and extending their winning streak to five games.

However, the Chargers flexed their muscles in the second half by knocking down nine three-pointers to erase a 35-24 halftime deficit and pick up the 68-64 comeback victory.