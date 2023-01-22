The Madison Bulldogs entered Friday night’s matchup against Sioux Falls Christian on a four-game winning streak. After the first two quarters, the Bulldogs looked like they were on the verge of handing the Chargers their first loss of the season and extending their winning streak to five games.
However, the Chargers flexed their muscles in the second half by knocking down nine three-pointers to erase a 35-24 halftime deficit and pick up the 68-64 comeback victory.
“They can put up points in a hurry,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. “It’s one of the main reasons they are 9-0 and No. 2 in Class A. We let Britton Mulder get a few too many open looks, and he hit them.”
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs and the second-ranked Chargers were tied 13-13. A three-pointer from Thomas Mechels put the Bulldogs up 16-13. The Chargers answered right back with a three-pointer to tie the game at 16.
With the Chargers holding a 21-18 lead, the Bulldogs closed out the first half with a 17-3 run to take a 35-24 lead into the locker room. During Madison’s run, Aiden Jensen scored seven points and Eli Barger hit a pair of three-pointers for an 11-point lead at intermission.
Jensen opened the scoring in the second half to extend Madison’s lead to 37-26. A Ben Brooks basket gave the Bulldogs a 39-29 lead.
With the Bulldogs holding a 39-34 lead, Brooks scored back-to-back baskets to push their lead back up to nine, 43-34. The Chargers answered with a mini 6-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 43-42. Jensen knocked down a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 46-42.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a 46-45 lead, Brooks scored back-to-back baskets, including a fastbreak dunk to put them up 50-48 at the end of the third quarter.
Charles Callahan opened the scoring in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs on top 52-48. A basket from Andrew Comes put the Bulldogs up 54-50.
The Chargers took their first lead since the second quarter at the 4:48 mark after a three-pointer from Mulder to put the Cougars up 55-54. Another three-pointer from the Cougars put them up 58-54. The Chargers knocked down one more three-pointer and held on to defeat the Bulldogs 68-64.
Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The senior post player finished the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Brooks finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds. Callahan scored 11 points. Barger scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Madison 62, Dell Rapids 61
With the Bulldogs trailing 61-60, Andrew Comes made a game-winning fastbreak layup with less than 10 seconds to play to help the Bulldogs defeat Dell Rapids 62-61 on Thursday.
“My guys are playing really good basketball right now after a win against Dell Rapids and a narrow defeat to SFC,” Larsen said. “They are competing, executing and a lot of fun to coach. We will look to continue to play well this week starting Tuesday against Chamberlain.”
Jensen finished Thursday’s game with 39 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brooks finished the game with 13 points and five rebounds. Comes chipped in with seven points.
The Bulldogs are currently 5-5 overall. They’ll look to pick up their sixth win of the season on Tuesday when they host Chamberlain.