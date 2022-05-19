Prairie Village had only been open for five days when a derecho moved through the region, precipitating the decision to once again chain the gates. Following a damage assessment and basic cleanup, the living history museum re-opened on Wednesday and resumed school tours.
Although the gates are open, Manager Faron Wahl is asking that unnecessary traffic be limited and that campers make reservations if possible.
“What we prefer not to have is people driving through just to look,” he said.
The grounds did sustain some damage, which the board of directors will be prioritizing at a meeting on Saturday, but due to advanced planning, no one was injured.
The sole camper on site was advised where to find a shelter, and staff who didn’t anticipate how quickly the storm would hit were able to shelter in a church basement.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want to lose a historic building, but it starts with people,” Wahl said, emphasizing the importance of having a plan in place to prevent a loss of life.
“It’s important not to decide things when things get bad.”
Regarding damage, the most significant damage was the loss of a shed used to store equipment, most of which is privately owned. Prairie Village allows those who have exhibits at the annual Steam Threshing Jamboree to store their equipment on site from year to year.
“The entire roof just peeled off,” Wahl said.
The walls remain standing, but the building is not considered salvageable. Those who own equipment will have to decide whether to leave it where it is or to make other arrangements.
The sheltering roof for the Chapel Car Emmanuel also sustained damage, though it remains standing. When it was examined following the storm, the crew which did the assessment determined that what remains is sound. Only the west slope of the shelter was lost.
“The intent is to replace the west slope of the roof because it provides a wealth of protection for Emmanuel,” Wahl said.
The chapel car is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Shielding it from rain and snow extends the life of the car by preventing moisture from accumulating on the top of it and causing damage.
There was some roof damage on other buildings on the grounds, though none to those which currently have steel roofs. Wahl pointed out how clearly that demonstrates the challenge the board faces in making decisions.
Shingles are more authentic, but a steel roof offers more protection.
The grounds sustained only spot damage to trees. Wahl believes timing has a lot to do with that.
“Right now, the trees do not have a full canopy. They are budding out and the wind can move through the branches,” he said. He observed that is true elsewhere in the region.
Regarding camping, Wahl said they will still take drop-in campers. Generally, reservations are not required because there is adequate camping on the grounds. However, some areas are not currently available.
Due to this limitation and to facilitate cleanup, Wahl is asking campers to call ahead.