KADYN GEHRELS (left) hugs Jill Feige during the presentation of flowers at the Rutland High School graduation on Saturday. The Rutland Class of 2023 is the school's 100th graduating class, as well as its last.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Rutland High School held its 100th – and final – graduation on Saturday, sending six graduates toward their futures.

The six graduates – Tobias Anderson, Shayne DeVaney, Hannah DeWulf, Kadyn Gehrels, Kiley Hanson and Ryan Sievers – will be the last class of Rutland High School seniors. Sievers was the salutatorian.