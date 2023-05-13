KADYN GEHRELS (left) hugs Jill Feige during the presentation of flowers at the Rutland High School graduation on Saturday. The Rutland Class of 2023 is the school's 100th graduating class, as well as its last.
Rutland High School held its 100th – and final – graduation on Saturday, sending six graduates toward their futures.
The six graduates – Tobias Anderson, Shayne DeVaney, Hannah DeWulf, Kadyn Gehrels, Kiley Hanson and Ryan Sievers – will be the last class of Rutland High School seniors. Sievers was the salutatorian.
“It’s a pretty amazing experience. It’s obviously something you can’t do more than once, and I really hope that the future graduating class does a great job next year, being seniors,” Sievers said.
For Sievers, being a member of the 100th graduating class is something to be proud of.
“I really didn’t see it coming,” he said. “Four years ago, no one really thought Rutland School District would close down and we’re going to be the last graduating class, being the 100th year. It really surprised me three months ago, when Mrs. [Kathleen] Trower told us, and I think it’s really amazing that the school district has made it this far.”
The Rutland School District will consolidate officially with the Oldham-Ramona School District this summer, making this the final year for students to graduate purely as students of Rutland, not as students of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District. For some, that makes the Rutland Class of 2023’s graduation bittersweet.
Jerry Gehrels and Braden Kisor are two Rutland High School alumni who attended the school’s 100th graduation.
“It’s quite an accomplishment for a school to do this. Sad, of course, because this is the end. But, as a lot of things are in life, life moves on. We have to move on, and that’s just the way it is. It’s sad but good,” said Gehrels, who graduated from Rutland High School in 1978. “What a run – 100 years in the same building. That’s got to be rare.”
Kisor graduated in 2016 and said he was “honored” to be at Saturday’s graduation.
“My cousin, Shayne DeVaney, was a graduate, and his dad was a graduate, and his dad was a graduate. So he was a third-generation graduate, and it felt really good to be a part of it,” Kisor said.
Sammantha Hoyles, a junior high English teacher, said the school hadn’t realized this would be the 100th graduating class until recently. Then, they came across another surprise – the school’s final graduating class was the same size as the first.
“We looked up the yearbook and saw that, 100 years ago, that class was six students, as well,” Hoyles said. “Six then, six now, and it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty monumental.”
That symmetry makes the class stand out, she said, but they also made their mark through their own merits.
“They’re pretty special. They were my first eighth-grade class,” Hoyles said, tearing up. “[I wish] for my students to just be themselves. They’ll be great.”
Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said he has high hopes for the consolidation and the students’ futures.
“When I first started here…six years ago, they were seventh-graders. Just to see them mature and grow through that time, it’s been really great to see that happen,” Brosnahan said. “I really think that their futures are bright in regards to where they’re going to be and what they want to do following graduation here. I just wish them all the best of luck and hope their futures are bright, so to speak.”