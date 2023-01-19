The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature is under way. The first week included every legislator taking the oath of office, voting to organize, accepting last years rules to begin the new session and electing a new speaker.
Twenty-eight first-time legislators are among the 70 who make up the House of Representatives. At 41%, that is a large “freshman class.” They are excited, a bit nervous and likely overwhelmed. I am slowly getting to know them. The best part is that they too are citizen legislators, whose background, education, families and work back home have molded, informed and prepared them well. I am so thankful that we are a citizen legislature that meets for a few weeks, does its work and then goes back home.
The first week also includes annual “State of...” reports from the governor, chief justice of our Supreme Court and from one of our nine tribal chairmen. Their reports were mainly positive.
The governor spent time talking about our economic success and noted we have revenue far exceeding forecasts again. Because of that success, we have large reserves and are well poised to reduce taxes.
The governor favors removing the sales tax on groceries as the best way to do that. I agree. Everyone buys groceries, and every South Dakotan will benefit from removing the state sales tax on food.
A family of four should save $400 to $500 a year if we do this. That is real help for families during these times of destructive inflation.
Every House member now has their committee assignments. Most serve on two. My assignment is once again on the House Appropriations Committee. We meet daily with the Senate Appropriations Committee in a combined Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA).
This large, 18-member committee is tasked with reviewing the operations and budgets of every piece of state government. The first week we heard initial presentations and asked questions of at least 13 different agencies, bureaus or departments.
In the weeks, to come the JCA will consider current economic data, establish a revenue projection, consider every spending bill and propose a balanced budget for the entire Legislature to consider. It’s a big job.
I am grateful to the voters of District 8 for allowing me to continue the work.