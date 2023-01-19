John Mills

The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature is under way. The first week included every legislator taking the oath of office, voting to organize, accepting last years rules to begin the new session and electing a new speaker.

Twenty-eight first-time legislators are among the 70 who make up the House of Representatives. At 41%, that is a large “freshman class.” They are excited, a bit nervous and likely overwhelmed. I am slowly getting to know them. The best part is that they too are citizen legislators, whose background, education, families and work back home have molded, informed and prepared them well. I am so thankful that we are a citizen legislature that meets for a few weeks, does its work and then goes back home.