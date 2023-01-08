Trojans continue dominance at home By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Jan 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Every Dakota State University player scored in the North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball home victory over Valley City State on Friday at the DSU Fieldhouse.The Trojans roared to a 36-1 lead midway through the second quarter and never trailed en route to an 86-43 win over the Vikings. DSU stayed undefeated at home with a 5-0 record.DSU also won for the 36th time in the last 39 home games.Sidney Fick scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Trojans. Angela Slattery added 12 points and six rebounds.Savannah Walsdorf scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for DSU. Olivia Ritter reached double figures with 10 points.Lilli Mackley chipped in with nine points for the Trojans. Miakken Vincent scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.DSU 80,Dickinson State 53DSU continued its dominance of NSAA foes on its home court. The Trojans won their ninth straight home game on Saturday with an 80-53 victory over Dickinson State.The Trojans won for the 37th time in the last 40 home games and extended their winning streak to 13 games in the series meeting with the Blue Hawks.Elsie Aslesen scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Trojans. Slattery scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.Fick reached double figures with 12 points. Walsdorf and Mackley both scored eight points.DSU, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, raised its overall record to 12-5 and 2-1 in the league. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LAIC buys land on city's west side MRHS welcomes first baby of the new year Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 50-46 Bulldogs outscored 39-15 in second half against Tea Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use New ORR board to meet Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet County landowners voice numerous concerns with pipeline project Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form