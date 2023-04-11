Delaina Patricia Sievers, 51, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple criminal charges during her arraignment in Lake County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Currently, Sievers stands accused of two counts of simple assault of law enforcement officers (class 6 felonies), one count of obstructing law enforcement (class 1 misdemeanor) and one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (class 1 misdemeanor).
These charges originate from Feb. 14, when Lake County law enforcement were made aware of an intoxicated female (Sievers) who had driven her vehicle into the ditch on 228th St. A probable cause statement from Deputy Adam Aus states: “Sheriff Sarina Talich spoke on the phone with this individual who was identified as the defendant. The defendant was quoted saying ‘don’t come get me, I’ve been drinking wine’.”
Aus made contact with Sievers at her Rutland residence, informing her that she was under arrest for driving under the influence “based on her admissions to Sheriff Talich.”
Sievers originally refused field sobriety tests, but once a search warrant was obtained for the withdrawal of her blood, she was transported to Madison Regional Health System.
The probable cause statement continues: “While at the hospital, the defendant would not allow us to draw her blood and continued to resist. Due to safety of the officers and her actions, no blood was obtained.”
Sievers was then transported to the Lake County Jail.
“While in the jail, deputies and jail staff were attempting to remove the defendant’s sweatpants that she had tied around her neck. During that, the defendant struck me in the head with a closed fist and bit one of the jail staff members,” Aus said in his statement. Also at the jail, Sievers underwent a preliminary breath test (PBT), which came back with a blood alcohol level of .180.
Sievers was released from jail on Feb. 15 on a $1,000 bond, with the conditions of her release being the signing of a waiver of extradition, making all court appearances, remaining law-abiding and entering the 24/7 program with twice daily PBTs as well as a drug patch.
Sievers was then scheduled for an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse on March 15, but additional charges emerged before this could take place. On Feb. 26, Sievers checked herself into the Brookings County Detention Center (BCDC) for a 48-hour hold as part of her 24/7 program for her charges in Lake County.
According to a probable cause statement from Brookings Sgt. Cody Sunderland, he was informed by BCDR Correctional Officer Samantha Kruger that she had found a baggie of contraband in Sievers’ cell on Feb. 27.
Kruger eventually obtained the baggie, which the statement says contained two half tablets of Oxycodone, six 25-milligram Benadryl, one nicotine skin patch, three CBD gummy bears, 60 nicotine chew pouches, as well as a vape pen later determined to contain Delta 8 THC.
Sievers was then interviewed by Sunderland, with his statement revealing the nature of the conversation. “During the interview, Ms. Sievers explained she brought the baggie containing the above items into the BCDC in her underwear. When she was changed out and strip-searched per procedure, she left the baggie in her underwear. When placing her jail-issued underwear on, she grabbed the baggie and placed it in her new underwear to bring it into the jail,” he wrote.
The statement continues that Sievers indicated she understood that the items were contraband. “When asked if she knew if it was contraband, she stated, ‘I know, I’m screwed’.” After the interview, officers checked the security camera footage, which revealed Sievers placing the baggie under her mattress, where it was first spotted by Kruger.
From this incident, Sievers is facing additional charges of possession of controlled substances in schedules one or two (class 5 felony), possession of prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail (class 4 felony) and possession of unauthorized items in jail (class 1 misdemeanor).
Sievers was arraigned for these charges on March 27 in Brookings, where she also entered a plea of not guilty. In both cases, Sievers is represented by Attorney Grant Alvine. She will stand trial in the Lake County Courthouse Aug. 7-11, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day. A status hearing will be held for her Lake County charges on July 18 at 9:30 a.m.