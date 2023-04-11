Delaina Patricia Sievers, 51, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple criminal charges during her arraignment in Lake County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Currently, Sievers stands accused of two counts of simple assault of law enforcement officers (class 6 felonies), one count of obstructing law enforcement (class 1 misdemeanor) and one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (class 1 misdemeanor).