The unofficial results of the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School Board election have been reported by the Lake County auditor.
The two districts — Oldham-Ramona and Rutland — have been preparing for a new school board since voting to consolidate in May. The election for new board members was held on Tuesday.
The structure of the new board will have five members. Two will represent the Oldham-Ramona district and two will represent the Rutland district. The board will also have an at-large member for a one-year term.
In Tuesday’s election, Jessica L. Anderson surpassed Brooke Albertson 213 to 43 for the three-year position representing Rutland.
For the two-year Rutland representative, Tyler Pickard eclipsed Robin Tveito 169 to 89.
Lance Hageman overcame Kasey Gehrels 275 to 204 for the one-year at-large position.
Three-year and two-year Oldham-Ramona representatives Lori Hyland and Carrie Schiernbeck will finish out their previous terms on the consolidated board.
According to a release from the Lake County auditor, the election received a voter turnout of 48%.
“This is a strong group of individuals who will look out for the best interests of our students and school,” said Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan.
While he noted that there will be challenges, Brosnahan is confident that the new district and board members will be able to create additional opportunities throughout the school.
“I know they plan on working together with the community to make this transition as smooth as possible,” he added.