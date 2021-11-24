Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/23/21 01:33 CFS21-07721 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS 223rd St NUNDA

11/23/21 07:41 CFS21-07722 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

11/23/21 08:53 CFS21-07723 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/23/21 10:50 CFS21-07725 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

11/23/21 10:56 CFS21-07726 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

11/23/21 12:57 CFS21-07728 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

11/23/21 13:24 CFS21-07729 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

11/23/21 13:51 CFS21-07730 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE

11/23/21 15:10 CFS21-07731 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/23/21 15:59 CFS21-07732 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

11/23/21 16:13 CFS21-07733 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

11/23/21 16:24 CFS21-07734 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 226TH ST

11/23/21 16:33 CFS21-07735 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.696007, -97.048459

11/23/21 16:38 CFS21-07736 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

11/23/21 17:01 CFS21-07737 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO

11/23/21 17:14 CFS21-07738 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

11/23/21 17:37 CFS21-07739 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

11/23/21 19:31 CFS21-07740 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 459TH AVE

11/23/21 19:31 CFS21-07741 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/23/21 19:45 CFS21-07742 Property Damage Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 34

11/23/21 19:46 CFS21-07743 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

11/23/21 20:37 CFS21-07744 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/23/21 20:51 CFS21-07745 Fire Information/Administrative 43.860533, -96.989622

11/23/21 20:58 CFS21-07746 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON

11/23/21 21:25 CFS21-07747 Assault Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/23/21 23:18 CFS21-07748 Assault MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 26