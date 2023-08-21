As I mentioned in this space recently, we are a rain-or-shine operation. That also goes for heat or cold.
By the time this column is published, we’ll be very close to the first official day of our 60th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree. If we were to measure our preparedness level for this year’s big show in sheer sweat loss, I’d say we are way past ready.
In my eight years as general manager, we haven’t ushered in our Jamboree intake days with a heat index anywhere near this level. The temperature is one thing. Adding a dew point in the upper 70s is quite another, as that pushes the human toll well into the red zone.
We take the heat seriously, starting with implementation of measures to take care of our staff. Some of them really have no good options for retreat as they carry out their hefty duties, so it’s critical that we adjust how we do things to take care of them. We also do all we can to encourage volunteers to be safe and work at slightly cooler times.
A message has gone out to our huge Jamboree camping sector, asking them to conserve power in every way possible. This can include switching water heaters to gas mode, not running unnecessary appliances and avoiding huge swings in electrical use.
Each year in early August, orders are placed for delivery of masses of water, soft drinks and sports beverages. After we saw the extended forecast was calling for heat indices well into the 100s, we upped the ante on water and placed yet another order, with that truck arriving just this week.
Here is the best news: Nearly all forecast models are indicating that the intense oven we seem to be working in will have its temp controls turned down nicely just in time for our first full day of the Jamboree on Friday. The likelihood of highs down in the mid 80s for the brunt of our biggest three show days is a sweet spot on the horizon.
It’s so much better this way, rather than enjoying moderate temperatures while setting up, only to welcome our guests into a high-humidity furnace. We don’t get to call the shots regarding the order of weather details for our week, but we are delighted for the way it appears it will play out.
We hope you’ll join us for this magnificent 60th celebration. Even looking forward to a sweeping moderation in temperatures by then, we encourage you to take good care of yourselves while you’re here – and right now in advance – so you can enjoy your time with us safely and to the fullest. We’ll see you here soon!