The Madison Special Olympics Team is hosting its annual Strikes for Special Olympics event in April, and the registration deadline is March 24.

It costs $40 to participate in the event, which will be hosted on April 15 at Cherry Lanes. The fee covers bowling and shoes, a special event T-shirt as well as snacks and refreshments. Interested parties can contact Connie J. Daniel, the fund-raiser’s coordinator, at 605- 291-9654 or connie.j.daniel@hotmail.com. The March 24 registration deadline guarantees participants will receive a T-shirt in the appropriate size by the time of the event.