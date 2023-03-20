The Madison Special Olympics Team is hosting its annual Strikes for Special Olympics event in April, and the registration deadline is March 24.
It costs $40 to participate in the event, which will be hosted on April 15 at Cherry Lanes. The fee covers bowling and shoes, a special event T-shirt as well as snacks and refreshments. Interested parties can contact Connie J. Daniel, the fund-raiser’s coordinator, at 605- 291-9654 or connie.j.daniel@hotmail.com. The March 24 registration deadline guarantees participants will receive a T-shirt in the appropriate size by the time of the event.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with four time slots: 10-11:30 a.m., 12-1:30 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., with the final time slot featuring galactic bowling.
Half of the money raised from the fund-raiser will fund the Madison Area All-Stars Special Olympic Team, Daniel said. It primarily covers travel expenses, like the cost of motel rooms, but the team has to pay for some practice facilities and uniforms. When possible, the group tries to assist athletes with mileage reimbursement.
The other half goes directly to South Dakota Special Olympics, which pays to host competitions, banquets and trainings for athletes, volunteers and coaches.
For athletes, the competitions provide a way to showcase the skills they’ve built through practice. The banquets and dances give athletes another fun event to look forward to, where they can build camaraderie with their fellow athletes, Daniel said.
The team hopes to earn about $20,000 from sponsorships, which is about what was raised last year, Daniel said. If all of the time slots can be filled, the team will raise about $2,400 from the bowling itself, though much of that money covers the expenses from the event.
“We just have tremendous support in our community,” Daniel said.
This year, about 25 athletes are participating in Lake County’s Special Olympics team, an increase from last year. While most athletes are adults, Daniel said, the team sees people from elementary school age up to people in their 60s.
“You’ve got an activity that anyone can participate in,” Daniel said. “You have activities at every level so no one gets left out.”
Strikes for Special Olympics is the team’s only fund-raising event each year. Originally, the group hosted a polar plunge starting 11 years ago to raise the money to start a Madison team. For about five years, the polar plunge was reasonably popular, but participation started to lag. Then, the state office mentioned a bowling event, and the Madison team jumped on the opportunity, Daniel said.