The holiday season is a busy time for the Lake County Food Pantry. At the end of December, the Angel Tree program delivered boxes of food and gifts to 144 families, which encompass close to 300 children. However, this wasn’t the only holiday event for the pantry.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Food Pantry partnered with Sunshine Foods for a holiday fund-raiser to gather finances for the Kids Pantry backpack program as well as the purchase of emergency food supplies for later distribution.