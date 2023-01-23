The holiday season is a busy time for the Lake County Food Pantry. At the end of December, the Angel Tree program delivered boxes of food and gifts to 144 families, which encompass close to 300 children. However, this wasn’t the only holiday event for the pantry.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Food Pantry partnered with Sunshine Foods for a holiday fund-raiser to gather finances for the Kids Pantry backpack program as well as the purchase of emergency food supplies for later distribution.
The collaborative fund-raiser ran until the beginning of the new year, with the final dollar amount being presented to the Food Pantry President Jeff Nelson last Friday. In total, the fund-raiser provided $10,072 that will go toward continuing the charitable mission of the pantry.
Sunshine Foods Manager Randy VanRosendale said this is the third year of the fund-raiser, and each year has been a major success. He explained that the fund-raiser works by simply giving customers the option to add donation amounts on top of their grocery orders.
VanRosendale said that the donations are then credited to the food pantry’s account, with Sunshine matching all donations up to $5,000. He said that they’ve hit this $5,000 goal each year of the program’s existence. This year, individual donations amounted to $5,072.
VanRosendale said the partnership arose from the pantry needing extra funding to help with the food supply. While the pantry does have other revenue streams, especially community donations and the association with the Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), this fund-raiser has been a successful addition.
Other than boosting the available food supply, it aims to assist with the Kids Pantry backpack program. This program, which began in 2010, is designed to assist children who struggle with food insecurity.
Students from preschool to fifth grade are eligible to receive a weekly bag of food items to take home with them over the weekend. This year, the Food Pantry is assisting its highest number of children so far.
Nelson said that the pantry is currently providing for 180 to 185 children every week among Lake County schools. These numbers also include children who are part of ICAP’s Head Start program, which works to provide children from low-income families with education, health and nutrition services.
The program is designed to run all 37 weeks of the school year, but Nelson said it usually begins the second or third week due to the need for parental permission before items can be distributed.
Nelson added that each backpack costs about $5.50 to put together. This equates to around $1,000 of weekly funding that the program needs to properly function.
The packs are prepared at Madison’s Valiant Living facility, another organization Nelson said the food pantry is happy to be partnered with.
The money raised through the fund-raiser with Sunshine will help ensure these programs continue for the foreseeable future. VanRosendale said that given its previous success, the fund-raiser will continue to be an annual occurrence.
“As long as the community supports it, we’ll support it,” VanRosendale added.