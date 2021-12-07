Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/06/21 00:56 CFS21-07965 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

12/06/21 07:29 CFS21-07966 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

12/06/21 08:03 CFS21-07967 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST

12/06/21 08:46 CFS21-07968 Medical Patient Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON

12/06/21 08:55 CFS21-07969 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy S WASHINTON AVE MADISON

12/06/21 10:12 CFS21-07970 Alarm Fire False Alarm NE 9TH ST MADISON

12/06/21 10:38 CFS21-07971 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.142036

12/06/21 12:29 CFS21-07972 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/06/21 15:39 CFS21-07974 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GARFIELD AVE MADISON

12/06/21 16:24 CFS21-07975 Vandalism Report Taken MPD MADISON

12/06/21 16:42 CFS21-07976 Medical Referred to Partner Agency 467TH AVE VOLGA

12/06/21 16:54 CFS21-07977 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

12/06/21 17:57 CFS21-07978 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/06/21 18:33 CFS21-07979 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 8TH ST MADISON

12/06/21 18:54 CFS21-07980 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency I-29 COLMAN

12/06/21 21:22 CFS21-07981 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 223RD ST

12/06/21 22:08 CFS21-07982 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

12/06/21 22:33 CFS21-07983 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

12/06/21 22:45 CFS21-07984 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

12/06/21 22:55 CFS21-07985 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 20