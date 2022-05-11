Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/10/22 04:01 CFS22-02635 Suspicious Person Patient Transported LCSO N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/10/22 04:31 CFS22-02636 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/10/22 06:22 CFS22-02637 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/10/22 07:32 CFS22-02638 Animal Lost Information/Administrative NW 4TH ST MADISON

05/10/22 08:42 CFS22-02639 Medical Fall Completed/Settled by Phone N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

05/10/22 12:15 CFS22-02640 Traffic Hazard Information/Administrative MADISON WI

05/10/22 13:20 CFS22-02641 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/10/22 13:22 CFS22-02642 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/10/22 14:35 CFS22-02643 Animal Lost Information/Administrative N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

05/10/22 16:40 CFS22-02646 Public Works/Utilities Completed/Settled by Phone S UNION AVE MADISON

05/10/22 17:35 CFS22-02647 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

05/10/22 18:26 CFS22-02648 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 234TH ST MADISON

05/10/22 19:06 CFS22-02649 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

05/10/22 19:14 CFS22-02650 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 467TH AVE COLMAN

05/10/22 20:08 CFS22-02651 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/10/22 20:30 CFS22-02652 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

05/10/22 21:00 CFS22-02653 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

05/10/22 21:41 CFS22-02654 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON

05/10/22 22:02 CFS22-02655 Warrant Service Arrest MPD NW 4TH ST

05/10/22 22:52 CFS22-02656 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON

05/10/22 23:05 CFS22-02657 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 21