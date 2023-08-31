Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/30/23 02:18 CFS23-05878 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON08/30/23 03:30 CFS23-05879 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/30/23 08:21 CFS23-05880 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON08/30/23 08:59 CFS23-05881 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/30/23 09:22 CFS23-05882 Medical Patient Transported EMS 236TH ST WINFRED08/30/23 09:36 CFS23-05883 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON08/30/23 09:42 CFS23-05884 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON08/30/23 10:25 CFS23-05887 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/30/23 11:33 CFS23-05888 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON08/30/23 13:25 CFS23-05889 Property Damage Report Taken MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/30/23 14:11 CFS23-05890 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON08/30/23 14:16 CFS23-05891 911 Open Line Information/Administrative LAKE RIDGE DR WENTWORTH08/30/23 15:28 CFS23-05892 Animal Loose Information/Administrative SD HWY 19 MADISON08/30/23 16:00 CFS23-05893 Vehicle Abandoned Information/Administrative NW 7TH ST MADISON08/30/23 16:11 CFS23-05894 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS ne 2nd st MADISON08/30/23 19:43 CFS23-05895 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Johnson Farms named 2023 Ag Bowl Captains Prep Roundup: Geraets picks up first career win Nancy Bennett embraces love of trapping Prairie Village is family tradition Local volunteer to be inducted into 4-H Hall Prep football roundup: Bulldogs drop season-opener to Dell Rapids Bulldogs remain undefeated with sweep of Canton Remembrances of village history motivate volunteer ORR school bond vote discussed Shrimp facility expected to break ground in 2024 Follow us Facebook Twitter