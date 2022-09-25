School board to hold special meeting Sep 25, 2022 Sep 25, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. in the board room.The only item listed on the agenda is ASBSD board training. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hannah Viet sets DSU program record Turkey supper: 625, 40, 85 Law Enforcement Blotter Area drivers turn in stellar performances Love Your Neighbor Tour visits Madison County continues to work on repairs from May derecho Prep Volleyball Roundup: Madison swept by Arlington at home Jeff Schemmel set to be inducted into SD Sports HOF Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists