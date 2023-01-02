Right as the weather was appearing to improve, South Dakotans were forced to prepare for another significant storm.
On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced a winter storm warning for southeastern South Dakota to remain in place until Tuesday evening.
This storm comes on the heels of another that caused four days of cancelled schools in Lake County and across the state. The NWS is currently predicting heavy snowfall and mixed precipitation with the potential to accumulate between 8 to 15 inches throughout S.D. and parts of Minnesota.
The NWS also predicts wind gusts that could reach up to 40 mph, yet these numbers are always subject to change. Precipitation was estimated to begin west of I-29 on Monday and extend through Tuesday.
Ice accumulation and limited visibility are concerns, and travel is set to be difficult to impossible until Tuesday evening if predictions are accurate.
The Madison Police Department has issued a reminder that downtown residents are encouraged to park their cars in city lots overnight during a snow alert. Vehicles can be moved before 9 a.m. the next day to ensure streets can be plowed in a timely and efficient manner.
The MPD is encouraging other Madison residents to avoid street parking and advising caution and safety preparations for the inclement weather.
NorthWestern Energy released a statement on Monday including safety tips for clearing natural gas meters from the expected snow. If the vent that regulates a gas meter’s pressure is covered or blocked, the system cannot function properly and service interruptions may occur.
The statement advises residents to gently clear snow from their natural gas meters using a broom or their hands. Ensuring that all appliance vents are thoroughly cleared is vital to keeping them working safely.
NorthWestern also warned of the potential for downed power lines given the strong winds and heavy snowfall predicted. People, equipment and other objects should be kept at least 30 feet from downed or low-hanging power lines.
If a downed or damaged power line is seen, NorthWestern urges maintaining a safe distance and calling 800-245-6977.