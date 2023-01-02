NW 4th St and Egan Ave

SIZABLE SNOWFALL began in Madison early Monday afternoon. Pictured is N.W. 4th Street as it approaches the intersection with Egan Avenue.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Right as the weather was appearing to improve, South Dakotans were forced to prepare for another significant storm.

On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced a winter storm warning for southeastern South Dakota to remain in place until Tuesday evening.