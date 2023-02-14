In the booming digital world, learning to avoid scams is becoming a more important skill each year. Scam artists often seek personal information for nefarious purposes, with impersonation being among their most prevalent tactics for deception.
This was the case on Monday afternoon as the Madison Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen saying that someone was impersonating the department itself. The call came from a Madison native currently residing in Minnehaha County.
The caller told the MPD that the scammer had claimed to be a Madison law enforcement officer and was asking for their Social Security number and banking information.
Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer was thankful the resident reported the incident, adding that law enforcement would never ask a citizen for this information, especially by phone.
While the MPD only received one report, Meyer said that he was aware of other scams of this nature in neighboring departments. For this reason, Meyer found it pertinent to turn to Facebook to warn the people of Madison of the potential scam.
Meyer said residents who are contacted should hang up immediately and report the call to their local law enforcement agency. For any further questions, Meyer encourages residents to call the MPD at 605-256-7625 or 605-256-7506.