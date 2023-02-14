Justin Meyer

In the booming digital world, learning to avoid scams is becoming a more important skill each year. Scam artists often seek personal information for nefarious purposes, with impersonation being among their most prevalent tactics for deception.

This was the case on Monday afternoon as the Madison Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen saying that someone was impersonating the department itself. The call came from a Madison native currently residing in Minnehaha County.