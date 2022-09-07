Man-made pond

THIS MANMADE POND sits behind Bill Hyland's recently annexed property and is around 15 feet deep at its lowest point.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison City Commissioners on Tuesday discussed annexing property that could be used for a new City Hall and Police Department facilities.

Local resident Bill Hyland had voluntarily proposed the city annex his property, located along S. Highland Avenue. The area is near the city’s Public Works building and the old Cars for Les lot and includes potential parking as well as a manmade pond.