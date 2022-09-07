Madison City Commissioners on Tuesday discussed annexing property that could be used for a new City Hall and Police Department facilities.
Local resident Bill Hyland had voluntarily proposed the city annex his property, located along S. Highland Avenue. The area is near the city’s Public Works building and the old Cars for Les lot and includes potential parking as well as a manmade pond.
While discussions of this annexation began less than a year ago, the issue of replacing or refurbishing City Hall and the Police Department is not new.
According to a presentation from City Administrator Jameson Berreth, the current facility in downtown Madison is undersized and aging. Water leaks, HVAC failures and poor windows have been consistent problems. On top of this is a severe lack of space for both the Police Department and city administration, as well as a lack of ADA accessibility for visiting residents. Points of entry are also lacking, and the fire department has issued several potential safety concerns regarding the current facility.
Berreth added that a new building could accommodate the city’s needs for the next 50-100 years.
Starting in 2016, city officials began researching options for a new police station. Renovations, a new building and even shared use of a facility with Lake County were considered but ultimately fell through.
In 2018, the city pursued construction of a new station at Madison Municipal Utilities, and in 2019, the proposition of a new City Hall was added. In 2022, RSA Architecture finalized design plans for a new building, and in August, Cars for Les and the city began discussions with the adjacent landowner on property acquisition. As of now, the building to be purchased from Hyland has a pricetag of $250,000
Despite the limited progress made since 2016, Mayor Roy Lindsay assured the public that the city has been budgeting for the potential of a new building since that date. Whereas other options didn’t quite materialize, Lindsay and Berreth are confident this new location will make all the difference.
“This is the right place to put it and the right thing to do. The money has always been budgeted and placed into renovation or refurbishment. This (current) building has already been repurposed several times. Electrical and sewers are a problem and size is inadequate. I am all for what we are doing for the benefit of our city for the next 50-100 years,” Lindsay said.
The proposed site plan includes a shared, two-floor administration building with 11,600 square feet per floor. An employee parking area of 8,400 square feet will be included, as well as public parking with up to 45 spaces. Future parking with an additional 46 spaces is located next to the existing Cars for Les building.
In addition to a new facility for City Hall and the MPD, Game, Fish & Park Commissioner Russell Olson said the manmade pond on Hyland’s property could be converted to an urban fishery.
According to Olson, this type of fishery would be a huge draw for locals of all ages and greatly benefit the community. The pond has an existing fish population, but their aquatics analyst stands ready to stock the pond with catchable-sized fish as soon as the plan is approved. The potential for new trails or bike paths around this area also exist.
The commissioners approved the annexation unanimously. This will give existing property owners access to all city benefits and paves the way for future progress on the new facility.