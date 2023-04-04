Lake County Sheriff Sarina Talich recognized two groups of staff members who went above and beyond their responsibilities in helping residents in life-threatening situations at a county commission meeting on Tuesday.
Talich handed out certificates to these seven individuals and informed the commissioners on their actions.
In December 2022, an individual had a medical emergency while driving by the Public Safety Building and almost crashed into the building. Staff members, including Thomas Mallett, Thomas Seppala, Justin Tuckerman, Adam Aus and Stephanie Ryan, recognized this individual was having a medical episode and pulled him into the office to provide help, saving his life, Talich said. While not every person took a direct role in saving his life, they all worked to assist and keep the office running smoothly, she said.
“I think it’s something they need to be recognized for and let you guys know that this is the staff we have in the county. It’s not something we normally train on. They didn’t ask questions; they just jumped to what needed to be done and they did it,” Talich said. “I’m happy, I’m honored, I’m proud of the team that I’m on with these guys and these gals.”
During the second incident, which happened in February, an individual’s vehicle became stuck during bitterly cold weather. A different resident called 911, and Blake Neu and Hanna Reinicke responded and made sure the individual was safe and out of the cold.
“Without their help, this man probably would’ve froze to death,” Talich said.
At the commission meeting, Talich also presented two contracts, which were both approved. The first was with Axon Enterprise for new vehicle cameras, as the previous model will no longer be supported. The five-year contract will cost the county about $83,000. The second contract was with CentralSquare Technologies for the department’s record management system, which costs about $15,000 per year.