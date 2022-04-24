Construction costs and inflation are changing the way a consolidation between the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts would affect taxpayers.
At a community meeting on Friday night at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse, former S.D. Secretary of Education Tom Oster provided voters in those districts with revised projections, being careful to say the information was based on current costs and rates. Should voters choose to consolidate the districts and pass a bond for a new attendance center, the actual cost would – in all likelihood – be different.
“All I can give you is what we know today,” Oster told more than 100 people in attendance, as well as those who participated via Zoom. “This thing will be a year or a year and a half out.”
In June 2021, when the first community meeting was held, the districts anticipated the cost of a new facility would be approximately $18.3 million with annual bond payments costing taxpayers less than the current opt-outs. With rising construction costs and rising interest rates, the cost of a 72,400-square-foot building is now projected at $28.6 million.
“That has increased dramatically since we started this conversation,” Oster said.
Prior to talking about the cost of an attendance center and the way taxpayers in each of the current districts would be affected, presenters introduced a floor plan and rendering which showed what might be possible.
Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architecture began by talking about the kinds of spaces a school would need.
“This is all the spaces put together as a floor plan,” he said, displaying an image on the large screen which dominated the stage.
The plan showed elementary classrooms in one wing of the building with middle school and high school classrooms along a different hallway. Gym, cafeteria, stage and kitchen were together in an area accessible by both age groups.
“I can guarantee this plan is going to change,” Raph said.
Oster explained that should the consolidation pass, the newly-elected school board would in all likelihood put together a committee to work on the building design with the architectural firm.
In transitioning to a discussion of costs, Oster reported that construction costs have increased from $185 per square foot to $300 per square foot in the last year. Raph reported that increase is unprecedented in the 22 years he’s been working as an architect. Usually, the increase is between 2% and 3% annually.
In presenting the cost of consolidation to the taxpayers, Oster spoke first about the $500,000 opt-out which is being considered as part of the consolidation plan. Then, he spoke about
the cost of the bond at current rates.
Because existing opt-outs for the two districts are different, the taxpayer impact will be different should the consolidation pass. Oldham-Ramona taxpayers will see an increase of 32 cents per thousand on tillable ag land. Rutland taxpayers will see a decrease of $1.13 per thousand on tillable ag land.
“If the school district passes a bond to build a new school, this will go away,” Oster said. If the bond does not pass, the districts will need the opt-out to operate two attendance centers.
Both districts will see a tax increase should the bond pass to build a new school, but the amount of the increase will be different based on current taxes.
For Oldham-Ramona taxpayers, the increase over the current opt-out would be $1.71 per thousand. For Rutland taxpayers, the increase would be 26 cents per thousand over the current opt-out.
At the community meeting, Oster reviewed the timeline. The consolidation will go to a vote on May 10. Both districts must vote to pass. Should this happen, the new board will be elected in November and begin meeting in January. Only at this point can a location for a new attendance center be selected.
“Only a newly-elected school board can pick a location,” Oster said. Taxpayers and voters will have a voice through the school board.
If passed, the consolidation would go into effect in July 2023, at which time the board could send the bond issue to a vote. Should the bond pass, students would begin the 2025-26 school year in a new attendance center.
“Think hard about voting ‘yes’ on a consolidation if you feel you cannot support the bond for a new school,” Oster cautioned those who attended the meeting.
The two-hour meeting included time for the audience to pose questions. Information regarding the proposed consolidation is available on district websites. As of Sunday, Oldham-Ramona had posted the video, slideshow and building design. Rutland had posted the consolidation plan approved by the state Department of Education.