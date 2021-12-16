The following information was shared with schools Friday from the American Association of School Administrator and emailed to Madison parents from Superintendent Joel Jorgenson:
“The Madison Central School District was made aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17.
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. We do not believe the threat to be credible, however, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it very seriously.
“Additionally, the Madison Police Department will have an increased police presence in and around our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.
“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff.
“We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. Any threat made to a school is a crime and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult immediately.”