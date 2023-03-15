Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
03/14/23 01:41 CFS23-01592 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
03/14/23 02:34 CFS23-01593 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
03/14/23 06:08 CFS23-01594 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
03/14/23 06:39 CFS23-01595 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
03/14/23 07:33 CFS23-01596 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
03/14/23 07:44 CFS23-01597 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
03/14/23 08:01 CFS23-01598 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
03/14/23 08:42 CFS23-01599 Welfare Check Arrest MPD MADISON
03/14/23 09:32 CFS23-01600 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
03/14/23 12:45 CFS23-01601 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
03/14/23 13:25 CFS23-01602 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 19 MADISON
03/14/23 14:10 CFS23-01603 MVA Information/Administrative I 29
03/14/23 14:14 CFS23-01604 MVA Information/Administrative I 29
03/14/23 14:18 CFS23-01605 MVA Referred to Partner Agency I-29
03/14/23 14:58 CFS23-01606 Vehicle Abandoned Information/Administrative 461ST AVE RUTLAND
03/14/23 15:17 CFS23-01607 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
03/14/23 15:44 CFS23-01608 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA
03/14/23 16:09 CFS23-01609 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON
03/14/23 16:36 CFS23-01610 Traffic Hazard Unit Cancelled Enroute LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA
03/14/23 16:46 CFS23-01611 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 464TH AVE WENTWORTH
03/14/23 17:03 CFS23-01612 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
03/14/23 17:30 CFS23-01613 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
03/14/23 19:48 CFS23-01614 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
03/14/23 20:15 CFS23-01615 Vehicle Abandoned Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
03/14/23 20:34 CFS23-01616 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.269325, -96.48150
03/14/23 21:35 CFS23-01617 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
03/14/23 22:19 CFS23-01618 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
03/14/23 22:27 CFS23-01619 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
Total Records: 28
