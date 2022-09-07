Global Polymer Industries broke ground on Wednesday for a 32,500-square-foot expansion to the back of its Madison facility.
Speaking on behalf of President Todd Huntimer, who was at a prior engagement, was Vice President Pete Gustaf. According to Gustaf, the project is set to cost around $10 million over the next three years.
The project will be handled by Mills Construction, who has worked with Global Polymer in the past. This expansion is slated to bring in a minimum of 100 new workers with around 88 machines being built for the new space.
The building itself along with 20% of new machinery are set to be completed in the first year with other new machines and workers gradually filling the space over the remaining two years.
According to Gustaf, “this is an amazing opportunity for Global Polymer” to keep pace with their expanding customer base, some of which they have been partnered with for 20 to 25 years. Global Polymer is well-established in the national and international market but also in Madison.
Mayor Roy Lindsay said he is excited for more local expansion from the company. “It’s great to see the company have faith in the city for their planned growth,” he said, adding that he looks forward to continuing their relationship.
State Sen. Casey Crabtree, whose company Heartland Energy is a major partner with Global Polymer, echoed the mayor’s sentiments. He thanked the company for their continued support and investment in the community. He also noted his appreciation for the company choosing to expand locally when so many companies would rather take their business elsewhere.
According to its website, Global Polymer uses a proprietary molding process for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, which gives a combination of slickness, toughness and chemical resistance superior to any other plastic material.