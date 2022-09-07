Global Polymer Groundbreaking

A GROUNDBREAKING was held on Wednesday afternoon at Global Polymer, which is expanding in Madison. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Global Polymer Industries broke ground on Wednesday for a 32,500-square-foot expansion to the back of its Madison facility.

Speaking on behalf of President Todd Huntimer, who was at a prior engagement, was Vice President Pete Gustaf. According to Gustaf, the project is set to cost around $10 million over the next three years.