Elementary librarian LeighAnn Gehrels spoke on behalf of the district’s classified staff during the public comments portion of Monday night’s regular meeting of the Madison School Board.
She reported on a meeting with three members of the school board, including outgoing board member Angi Kappenman, which occurred before the end of the school year. They met to discuss concerns about wages. While classified staff appreciated a raise in the base pay, they also felt longevity pay should be included in the wage adjustment.
“We’ve all given our hearts and souls to the district. We love the kids. That’s why we come back year after year,” she said.
Gehrels indicated the last adjustment for which she could find paperwork occurred during the 2006-07 school year. This year, they were asking for 25 cents per hour for every year beginning with year five.
They also asked for increased training for subs, especially special education paraprofessionals. Because they are asked to sub in classrooms, they are interested in LifeScape training, restraint training and other training that would enable them to better meet the needs of the students they assist.
Finally, the classified staff requested the opportunity to take online training when the district has an early out or late start.
“Right now, they get docked pay. They would like to replace those hours,” Gehrels said. Currently, only one option is available to those employees: assisting with janitorial tasks, such as cleaning out lockers.
Board President Tom Farrell indicated the board would take their request under advisement. An executive session for negotiations was held before the budget for 2022-23 was approved.
Business Manager Mitchell Brooks later reported the board approved a classified agreement “that includes a 6% increase or move to the new base, whichever is greater.” In addition, employees who had completed between five and nine years would receive an additional 50 cents per hour and those who had completed 10 years or more would receive an additional $1 per hour.
In other business, the board:
— Accepted the resignation of elementary music teacher Monica Pickard, middle school volleyball coach Megan Janke and middle school wrestling coach Zach Johnson in addition to those listed on the agenda and published in the Madison Daily Leader on June 10.
— Approved hiring Cooper McDermott to serve as head boys tennis coach and Maxine Unterbrunner to serve as head girls basketball coach in addition to those listed on the agenda and previously published.
— Received a report from Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, who said the roofing company is waiting for the flashing, the material used to prevent water from entering the openings and cracks on a roof, to complete work on the high school and middle school cafeteria.
“The actual surface is done,” he said. Jorgenson noted the company is also addressing the minor damage which occurred during the storm on May 12.
He reported the district has the following open positions: elementary music teacher, high school science teacher, five paraprofessional positions, a part-time accompanist, bus drivers and custodial positions.
— Received an update on storm damage, which was limited to minor roof damage. Jorgenson praised Brad Eichmann, director of maintenance, for doing a good job with cleanup.
— Renewed a shared services agreement with the Harrisburg School District for food services. Brooks reported the agreement has not changed, nor has the rate for the services provided.
— Approved summer hours for special education staff. Brooks reported this is done annually.
— Approved the fuel quote from Cole’s Petroleum. Brooks reported the district pays the state bid for Sioux Falls plus a small margin. This year, that margin is between 6 cents and 7 cents per gallon, depending upon the type of fuel.
— Received a recommendation from Brooks not to raise the cost of meals for students. He said the federal reimbursement from last year allows them to continue offering breakfast for $1.60 and lunch for $2.70. The cost of meals for adults will be determined when the USDA sets the reimbursement rate, which is what adults will be charged.