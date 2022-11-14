BLAKE BURGER (plaid shirt) and Will Hodges (right) are among the participants in Nanocon's chess tournament, one of a plethora of events at the multi-day convention. Chess games took place all day Friday.
One of the best parts about games is their ability to bring people together. The connections formed can last a lifetime.
This is the case with Dakota State University’s Nanocon, a convention where students and community members have gathered to celebrate their love for games for two decades.
The student-run convention took place Thursday through Sunday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse under the theme of “The Frozen Wasteland.”
Event zones were designed around this theme and ranged from Magic the Gathering and Warhammer tournaments to Call of Duty matches and a chess tournament, among others.
“This event really encompasses this university’s identity, and I think it’s something that’s ingrained in a large part of our student population,” Convention Manager Chad Compton said.
He illustrated this point by listing the numerous DSU clubs involved with the event, like the Games, Chess and Computer clubs among others. DSU’s E-Sports team, where Compton is one of about 90 athletes, is also represented.
Additionally, the event hosts a wide array of vendors including local artists and game stores like Haven Gaming from Parker and Turbulent Gaming from Sioux Falls.
“Our vendor showing this year is larger than it ever has been, and we’re so excited to have vendors hosting events this year,” Compton added.
From these vendors, visitors can purchase digital and hand-drawn art prints, gaming merchandise/memorabilia, and the games and card packs themselves.
The event also featured a bingo sheet for Nanocon’s Grand Quest, where attendees are rewarded for exploring all the convention has to offer with a chance to win daily prizes.
Compton is serving his second year as convention manager after leading the charge in Nanocon’s return to the public after the COVID-19 pandemic under the theme of “Legends Return.”
The convention was founded by former DSU Professor Glenn Berman.
“He was pivotal in Games Club being founded here at DSU, and with that, he felt like it would be a fantastic idea to bring around Nanocon as an event,” Compton said.
The foundation that Berman laid down has grown into South Dakota’s largest gaming convention that allows those with similar interests to share their passions and craft connections.
“These communities are very tight-knit, and it’s good to always be able to see people joining and finding new friends through our event,” Compton said.
Compton added that Nanocon had broken its attendance record last year and is currently on pace to repeat that in 2022. Along with continuing the growth of the gaming community, Compton noted that supporting local businesses is another key element of the event.
“The free attendance for the convention allows us to keep cash in the pockets of all the attendees, and then they go and spend that at the businesses,” he said. “They’re supporting local game stores and things like that, and that’s helping to grow the scene.”
Compton said the event is special to DSU faculty as well, including the Game Club’s current adviser, Jason Jenkins, who has worked with Nanocon since its inception.