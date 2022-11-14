Nanocon chess tournament

BLAKE BURGER (plaid shirt) and Will Hodges (right) are among the participants in Nanocon's chess tournament, one of a plethora of events at the multi-day convention. Chess games took place all day Friday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

One of the best parts about games is their ability to bring people together. The connections formed can last a lifetime.

This is the case with Dakota State University’s Nanocon, a convention where students and community members have gathered to celebrate their love for games for two decades.