A report in the Daily Leader on May 27 regarding the siren in Winfred was recently questioned. The article, “City, county respond to complaints about storm sirens,” indicated the siren in Winfred was activated as the derecho on May 12 approached the area.
A reader challenged this, writing via email, “Winfred does not have ‘any’ sirens! Don’t know where you got this information!” Winfred does have a siren, but it does not work, according to April Denholm, director of 911 Communications for Lake County.
“I only had this officially confirmed recently and we still have the ‘tile’ for the Winfred siren on our screen,” Denholm explained.
In the dispatch center, the dispatcher on duty activates sirens through the communication center’s multi-screen computer system. One screen includes icons or ‘tiles’ which are used to activate sirens.
On May 12, the dispatcher attempted to warn Winfred area residents by using the icon to activate the siren there. However, since the siren was not functioning, residents did not receive the warning.
Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer has advised Denholm the county is seeking funding to repair or replace the siren, but does not have specific plans at this time. She will remove the tile to avoid confusion in the future.