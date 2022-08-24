Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/23/22 05:32 CFS22-05373 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS E 4TH ST RAMONA
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/23/22 05:32 CFS22-05373 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS E 4TH ST RAMONA
08/23/22 06:40 CFS22-05374 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 228TH ST RUTLAND
08/23/22 06:55 CFS22-05375 Animal Other Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/23/22 06:59 CFS22-05376 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34
08/23/22 07:15 CFS22-05377 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control N EGAN AVE MADISON
08/23/22 07:36 CFS22-05378 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
08/23/22 10:10 CFS22-05379 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/23/22 10:25 CFS22-05380 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
08/23/22 10:55 CFS22-05381 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/23/22 13:56 CFS22-05383 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/23/22 14:42 CFS22-05384 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/23/22 18:14 CFS22-05385 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 8TH ST MADISON
08/23/22 18:54 CFS22-05386 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON
08/23/22 19:59 CFS22-05388 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON
08/23/22 22:04 CFS22-05389 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/23/22 22:15 CFS22-05390 Animal Other Completed/Settled by Phone NW 8TH ST MADISON
08/23/22 22:34 CFS22-05391 Civil Information/Administrative SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/23/22 22:40 CFS22-05392 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/23/22 22:48 CFS22-05393 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/23/22 23:52 CFS22-05394 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
Total Records: 20
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.