(Editor’s note: In light of water shortages elsewhere in the country, the Daily Leader is looking at challenges Madison has faced, how the city is addressing those challenges as part of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, and the wider impact of this project. This is the first in a series of stories.)
Lake County is in a drought. Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay says it’s obvious.
“It’s very visible when you see dry potholes and dry sloughs,” he noted.
As a longtime area resident, Lindsay recalls when the city was forced to implement water restrictions during periods of drought. He and his neighbor would water their lawns on alternate days based on their house numbers.
Hopefully, those days are in the past.
“Madison has basically three water sources to draw from,” Lindsay said. “If those three water sources go down, we’re not going to be the only ones in trouble.”
Currently, the majority of water used by Madison area residents comes from 11 local wells which draw from two aquifers – the Howard Aquifer and the Big Sioux Aquifer. However, the city blends this with water from the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System as the result of a wheeling plan.
The city could draw as much as a million gallons per day from Lewis and Clark, a nonprofit water provider incorporated in 1990 and authorized by Congress in 2000. As one of 20 members, Madison has that reserved capacity.
At present, the city doesn’t need the full capacity. Madison uses approximately 650,000 gallons per day during the winter months, according to Lindsay. In summer, when there is a greater demand, the city uses 1.2 to 1.3 million gallons.
In the future, the city may need the full reserved capacity.
“If you want to expand, you have to have that water,” observed Ryan Hegg, director of engineering and community development for the city of Madison, who also serves on the Lewis and Clark board of directors.
Lindsay expressed the same sentiment when discussing the project. He explained water is needed not only for residential development but also to attract businesses. He noted that Tru Shrimp would not have considered constructing its first commercial harbor in Madison had the city not had an adequate water supply.
“In 1990, we couldn’t have imagined the water needs we’d have today,” Hegg said.
In addition to expanding economic development opportunities to member communities, Lewis and Clark is intended to provide quality, reliable drinking water to 350,000 people over an area the size of Connecticut in three different states. A water report in 2014 indicated why safe, reliable drinking water is important to Madison.
The Madison Daily Leader reported in December 2014 that engineers with Banner Associates projected that Madison’s wells would be adequate until about 2035. However, water quality was an issue.
Water had to be blended because some of the city’s wells were contaminated with chemicals used in industrial cleaners. Lindsay, who was also serving as mayor at that time, was quoted as saying water from good wells was being blended with water from those wells to keep levels of PCE and TCE at acceptable levels.
Water for Lewis and Clark comes, indirectly, from the Missouri River. Wells tap into the Elk Point Aquifer, which is connected to the Missouri, and is treated at a plant north of Vermillion before being carried to member communities and water systems.
“If the Missouri River should ever dry up, then will we have water issues again? Yes,” Lindsay commented. “As long as water is flowing, the wells will continue to receive water.”
When authorized by Congress, Lewis and Clark project costs were divided three ways. Local members would contribute 10% based on the capacity they reserved. State governments – South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa – would contribute 10%. The majority of project costs – 80% – would be picked up by the federal government.
Madison paid its portion of the overall costs years ago, according to Hegg. With staff turnover during the intervening years, the exact details regarding this are not readily available. However, the Daily Leader reported in 2009 that the city had prepaid $1.9 million.
Unfortunately, because federal funding has trickled in at times rather than flowed as anticipated, completion has been delayed. Initial projections indicated the Lewis and Clark system would take 10-12 years to complete.
That was 22 years ago. Not until this year were contracts awarded for the sections of pipeline directly connecting Madison into the Lewis and Clark system.
Halme Construction of Lake Norden was awarded a contract for $16.5 million to construct 16 miles of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe, and Carstensen Contracting of Dell Rapids was awarded a $14.4 million contract to construct the final 16-mile segment of 16-inch diameter PVC pipe to complete the project.
A press release issued at the time indicated Madison could expect to receive water by mid-to late 2024.