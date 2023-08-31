Dakota State University is preparing for its annual Trojan Days, scheduled for Sept. 16.
The university’s homecoming week is filled to the brim with activities for students, and some are open to the community at large. The pinnacle of the week comes Saturday, when proud community members, students, faculty and staff march in the Trojan Days Parade, participate in tailgating and cheer for the local team in the homecoming football game.
The homecoming parade begins officially at 10 a.m. and travels down Egan Avenue. It features multiple marching bands and, typically, about 100 entries. Interested parties, whether they’re students or members of the local community, can register to walk, drive or perform in the parade by going to https://dsu.edu/events/. After following the link, find Sept. 16 on the calendar and click on the Trojan Days parade. The event description has a link to a form which people can fill out.
Registration is free. As part of the form, the party can decide whether or not to be judged in the float decorating contest, which takes place at 9 a.m. before the parade while the vehicles are lining up.
The parade lines up from S.E. 4th St. to the bypass. It begins at the railroad tracks on Egan Ave. and travels to the Karl Mundt Library on the DSU campus.
Mandy Hendrix, the director of student engagement and leadership, asks that people register their parade entries by Sept. 8. Anyone is welcome to register, and she said she's always happy to see the community support come through in the parade.
"We see everything from walkers to floats to farm equipment to fire trucks to horses to politicians," she said.
Those who register their parade entry will receive an email from DSU with instructions on how and where to line up. Hendrix said an additional registration link could be put up on the DSU websites in the coming days.
Following the parade, DSU will have campus tours starting in the Trojan Zone in the Trojan Center. Tailgating starts at noon by the new soccer and track complex. At 4 p.m., the homecoming game kickoff will take place, and the Trojans will take on Valley City State University.
More information on Trojan Days is also available at trojansunite.org/events/trojan-days.html. The website has the schedule and registration links for the 1975-1985 all-athlete reunion, the 1973 football team reunion and the 1973 DSU alumni reunion.
According to Hendrix, the first Trojan Days homecoming and parade were held in October 1922. At the time, DSU was known as Eastern State Normal School.
"For the size of Madison and DSU, it's a big parade," Hendrix said. "It's awesome to be a part of."