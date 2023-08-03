Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/02/23 02:33 CFS23-05263 Theft Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON08/02/23 10:04 CFS23-05264 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/02/23 10:09 CFS23-05265 Vandalism No Report Taken LCSO BEST POINT DR MADISON08/02/23 10:13 CFS23-05266 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/02/23 11:18 CFS23-05267 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON08/02/23 11:32 CFS23-05268 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON08/02/23 13:37 CFS23-05269 Gas Leak Handled By Public Works / Street / NW 9TH ST MADISON08/02/23 14:30 CFS23-05270 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 234TH ST WINFRED08/02/23 15:20 CFS23-05271 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/02/23 15:32 CFS23-05272 Suspicious Vehicle Information/Administrative E MAIN ST RAMONA08/02/23 16:39 CFS23-05273 911 Accidental Referred to Partner Agency S LOUISE AVE SIOUX FALLS08/02/23 18:09 CFS23-05274 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.939852, -97.0132008/02/23 18:17 CFS23-05275 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 444TH AVE WINFRED08/02/23 19:16 CFS23-05276 Fire Completed/Settled by Phone CFD 464TH AVE08/02/23 19:22 CFS23-05277 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON08/02/23 20:04 CFS23-05278 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON08/02/23 20:23 CFS23-05279 Suspicious Vehicle Completed/Settled by Phone MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON08/02/23 21:46 CFS23-05280 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/02/23 21:56 CFS23-05281 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/02/23 22:21 CFS23-05282 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON08/02/23 22:30 CFS23-05283 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHIGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 21 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Cassandra Geraets named head volleyball coach at ORR Head 2 Toes Salon helps people look and feel better Brynlee Landis excited to help Hawks continue recent success Date set for vote on property tax increase Village Creek Days good for Chester, attendees say Ramona car show brings out classic cars Large crowd, packed dance floor at ISCC Mart in the Park offers food, vendors and more SD National Guard change of command ceremony First-responders connect with Madison community Follow us Facebook Twitter