HEATHER WILSON, president of the University of Texas – El Paso, was the guest speaker on Friday night when Dakota State University hosted the second annual History and Ethics Forum at the Beacom Institute of Technology. She spoke briefly about the workforce crisis in cybersecurity, but spent most of the time answering questions from an appreciative audience.
Heather Wilson still has a military bearing. When she enters a room, she enters with her hand cordially extended but her back – to fall back on cliché – is ramrod straight.
She is a woman who has learned to carry responsibility – and the authority which comes with it – as comfortably as others wear jackets. But she doesn’t stand aloof; her goal is to engage others in a dialogue which leads them to think in new ways.
“What if you lost confidence because of a cyber attack?” she asked in an interview prior to her presentation on Friday night at the Beacom Institute of Technology.
Wilson, who currently serves as president of the University of Texas at El Paso and previously served as secretary of the U.S. Air Force, was talking about national security. When the attacks on 9-11 changed the course of the nation, she was an Air Force veteran serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. She has seen firsthand the multi-faceted gem that is national security and noted that cyber defense is different than other areas of national defense.
“Cyber is the one where the conflict is not limited to a time of war,” Wilson stated.
Nations can push each other in times of peace. Because the U.S. is advanced in computer and cyber sciences, the nation is also vulnerable. It has an Achilles heel, she noted.
“It’s the one area that connects a lot of other things,” Wilson explained.
She pointed to a smartphone on the table and explained how satellite technology provides some of the data used by smart devices.
“We’ve become dependent on the devices in our pockets for everything,” she observed. “What if you interfere with that?”
To illustrate what that could mean in terms of national security, Wilson used the example of the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado Springs, Colo., which is tasked with monitoring air space to detect, validate and warn of an attack.
“We’re used to seeing everything through electronics these days. What if that’s not true?” she asked.
A cyber attack could create the illusion of an imminent attack provoking a response to a threat that did not exist. In similar ways, a community’s water system could be attacked or the atomic clock which synchronizes the nation’s financial network.
Wilson doesn’t offer easy answers. Rather, she provides questions that stimulate others to keep learning to meet the demands of an ever-changing world. She doesn’t see that as an onerous task, but rather an expression of what it means to be human.
“The good news for human beings is we’re pretty good at adapting to change,” she said. “We adapt to different environments. We adapt to changes in technology.”
But she also believes individuals can be intentional in meeting change and that by doing so, they will have deeper inner resources to adapt.
“The only way to cope with that change is to decide to continually train throughout your life,” Wilson stated.
Parents can help their children be equipped for the changing world by role modeling this and by encouraging them to be curious, Wilson said.