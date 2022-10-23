Wilson at forum

HEATHER WILSON, president of the University of Texas – El Paso, was the guest speaker on Friday night when Dakota State University hosted the second annual History and Ethics Forum at the Beacom Institute of Technology. She spoke briefly about the workforce crisis in cybersecurity, but spent most of the time answering questions from an appreciative audience.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Heather Wilson still has a military bearing. When she enters a room, she enters with her hand cordially extended but her back – to fall back on cliché – is ramrod straight.

She is a woman who has learned to carry responsibility – and the authority which comes with it – as comfortably as others wear jackets. But she doesn’t stand aloof; her goal is to engage others in a dialogue which leads them to think in new ways.