The Madison School Board met for 10 minutes on Monday night prior to going into executive session to prepare for negotiations.
During that interval, the board decided at the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson not to change the district calendar for the 2021-22 school year. He reported that two in-person days had been missed, but one had been an e-learning day.
He recommended – “assuming nothing happens” – the final day for students should remain May 17 with the final staff day being May 18.
“If we miss some days moving forward, we’d move back the student day to the 18th and the staff day to the 19th,” Jorgenson said.
He also reported the roofing project will begin as soon as school ends for the year and is expected to last two weeks. Jorgenson indicated that in roofing the middle school and high school cafeteria, the district has completed the multi-phase roofing project.
In addition, he notified the board that some sections of the district’s sidewalk will have to be repaired. The district had received a notice from the city.
Jorgenson said the district continues efforts to fill the counseling position which is vacant for next school year.
In other business, the board:
— Accepted the resignation of Joe Bundy as head boys tennis coach effective at the end of the year, contingent on finding a replacement, and of elementary paraprofessional Amy Mottle effective April 20.
— Approved contract changes for Kirstin Johnson and Joe Bundy to reflect additional coursework completed.
— Approved hiring Audra Lynam as high school English teacher and Tara Liesinger as middle school golf coach.
— Approved a professional service contract with Prairie Lakes Educational Services Cooperative. Business Manager Mitchell Brooks reported the five-year agreement the district currently has is expiring and recommended renewing the agreement, stating the district has a long-standing relationship with the cooperative.
— Authorized membership in the South Dakota High School Activities Association. The association directs and coordinates interscholastic activities by member high schools, including athletics and fine arts.
— Approved selling the district’s surplus items at the Prairie Village consignment auction in May.