On Tuesday morning, Lake County commissioners told opponents to a Chester business proposal that they must be guided by ordinances, not emotion, in making their decision.
John and Melissa Dougan, who currently own the Shipwreck Bar and Grill on Brant Lake, asked for a conditional use permit to open a video lottery casino called Snake Eyes in an existing Main Street commercial building. They propose to serve beer, because a malt beverage license is needed to get a lottery license, and to have 10 video lottery machines.
Five Chester community members spoke in opposition to the business. Keli Anderson described the Shipwreck as essential to Chester, but said the proposed casino would take business away from other Chester businesses, including a bar with video lottery machines across the street.
Anderson offered alternatives to opening the casino, such as opening the Shipwreck on weekdays, putting in more video lottery machines there, or establishing a business downtown that would help vitalize the community, such as an activities center.
Scott Larson, who identified himself as an adjacent property owner, expressed concerns about the impact increased gambling could have on the community.
“The more gambling you have, the more crime you have. It’s a proven deal, the crime rate does go up,” Larson said.
Cary Leibeg, a father and youth wrestling coach, expressed concerns about the impact a casino and drinking establishment could have on traffic, which already poses a hazard to area children.
“People fly down that main drag,” he told commissioners. “I can’t see how that’s going to improve.”
Jeff Hass and Lisa Christenson reiterated points made by the others.
“I see a lot of young families in Chester,” Christenson said. “I don’t see this as a benefit to those families.”
Attorney Brendan Reilly, speaking on behalf of the Dougans, essentially said concerns expressed were irrelevant because the matter was a land use issue, and the proposed use was compatible with properties in the area.
Melissa Dougan, John Dougan and Chris Shoenrock, who owns the building, addressed concerns expressed, emphasizing their commitment to the Chester community.
“We’re trying to build up Main Street,” John Dougan said.
County commissioner Deb Reinicke told those who made public comments that conditional use permits are difficult to deny if applicants do what is requested.
“I can see both sides, but they met everything,” she said.
Commissioner Adam Leighton agreed, saying, “We can’t vote on emotions.”
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter described a meeting of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce he attended more than a decade ago. The discussion was focused on what the community needed. He said that after a number of ideas were thrown out, a comment was made that he found memorable.
“The community will decide what you need,” he said. “Not living in Chester, I applaud anybody who wants to do anything on Main Street. The community will decide if you need it.”
The commission, acting as the Board of Adjustment, unanimously approved the conditional use permit.
In other matters related to zoning, the commissioners:
— Heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of Lake County by rezoning portions of two lots in the Smith’s Cove Addition. A portion will be zoned for residential development and a portion will be zoned for storage buildings.
— Approved a conditional use permit from Shoenrock Properties, LLC, and John and Melissa Dougan to open a tanning salon in an existing Main Street business in Chester.
— Approved a conditional use permit for Dan Stapleton Properties, LLC, to build an oversized attached garage in Lakeview Township.
— Approved four plats: Lot 2 of Reiff Addition in Wentworth Township, Block 1 of Deragisch Addition in Nunda Township, Tract 2B of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township, and Lot 32 in Block 8 of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township.