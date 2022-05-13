Midday Friday saw 17 substations and two municipal customers still out of power across the East River Electric service territory.
Thursday evening’s storm wreaked havoc on electric lines and poles, initially taking out 56 substations due to high winds. East River also had at least 20 areas with significant transmission structure damages.
Roughly 9,100 East River consumers across the area were still out of power at noon Friday.
Crews were working diligently and making progress to rebuild damaged lines and repair impacted substation equipment, according to Chris Studer, chief member and public relations officer for East River.
Most of the affected substations were centered around the Sioux Valley Energy area — Orland, Madison, Oldham, Lake Poinsett, Egan, Wentworth, Chester and Colton.
Two city of Madison substations were still out, according to Tess Nelson of the city, and would probably remain so through today; but the city had been able to reroute power and serve portions of town off the other substation.
Another big issue, Studer said, was the loss of several structures belonging to Western Area Power Administration, which also serves East River. There was a big area in the dark around Brookings, Arlington, White, Aurora, Granite Falls, Minn., and others to the northeast.
Studer said that crews were out working early Friday. “All of our crews are out in different areas mostly doing assessments to determine the most damage,” he said.
“We need to figure out what we can repair the soonest with the materials we have to get the most consumers back on,” he said.
East River pulled its crews off around 11 p.m. Thursday. The main issue before that was making sure power lines were not covering roadways, to make the morning as safe as possible for anyone traveling.
Crews headed out again at 6:30 a.m. on Friday with equipment, chain saws, etc.
“It will take days if not weeks to get all poles and wires back to normal,” Studer said. He could not estimate when electricity would be fully restored.