James Callahan was not unhappy on Wednesday morning with the results of Tuesday’s Republican primary. As a candidate for the Lake County Commission, he only received 21% of the vote.
“I’m happy Corey got it and I hope he gets the vote in November,” Callahan said about Corey Johnke, who secured 37% of the vote. “Corey is a good guy that makes some common-sense decisions.”
With two seats open on the commission and three Republican candidates for those seats, Tuesday’s primary determined who will be on the ballot in November. Johnke and incumbent Kelli Wollmann will be running against incumbent Aaron Johnson, a Democrat.
Wollmann received 1,062 of the 2,515 votes cast, but she did not carry all precincts. Her strongest leads were in the Chester-Franklin precinct, where she garnered 47% of the vote, and Ward One in Madison, where she received 46% of the vote.
In other precincts Wollmann won, the margins were narrower, less than 10 percentage points. In the Concord-Badus-Wayne precinct, she had an 8-vote lead over Johnke; in Lakeview, a 20-vote lead; in Ward 3, an 8-vote lead; in Ward 2, a 22-vote lead; and in the Wentworth-Rutland precinct, a 12-vote lead.
Johnke won the Farmington-Leroy-Clarno-Orland precinct with 44% of the vote, the Herman-Winfred precinct by a single vote, and the Nunda-Summit precinct with 44% of the vote.
Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported that 1,753 of 4,826 registered Republicans voted in the primary election. They would have had the option of voting for two commission candidates.
All of the commission candidates expressed appreciation to the voters who supported them in this election.
Wollmann, who has served on the commission for 12 years and as its chair for six, said she is looking forward to the November election. She noted how close the vote was in the primary and observed the outcome in any election is uncertain until the ballots are counted.
“It’s kind of like a jury trial,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
Johnke, who said that his work ethic makes him a strong candidate for a seat on the commission, is grateful to be on the ballot in November.
“I look forward to a successful outcome and to serving the people of Lake County,” he stated. Johnke is a farmer who raises beef cattle and has a show pig operation.