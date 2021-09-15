Renew driver's license at Sunshine kiosk By DANA HESS Contributing Writer Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A state kiosk at Sunshine Foods in Madison, originally used to update license plate tags, has been upgraded to allow for the renewal of driver’s licenses.Store manager Randy Van Rosendale said the kiosk will be convenient for drivers who don’t want to make an appointment with the local driver’s license renewal office or drive to Brookings.“You don’t need an appointment” to use the kiosk, Van Rosendale said.Drivers need their old driver’s license, two pieces of mail with their address on it and a credit card to pay the $28 fee.The kiosk scans the license and mail and provides a receipt that proves the license has been renewed. A new license will arrive in the mail in two to three weeks.Van Rosendale was the first to try it out. “I renewed mine,” he said, noting that driver’s licenses can be renewed up to six months ahead of their expiration date.For those who don’t like their driver’s license photo, too bad. The old photo is used on the new license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Vaccine incentive Bob Schamber Madison Central considers allowing outside wrestlers to join team Cheryl Lafrentz Dan Pardy Donna Cihak With new building, Infotech poised for growth Craig Williamson Stewart family named 2021 Honorary Ag Bowl Captains Chuck Pulford Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar