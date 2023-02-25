The Prairie Village Friends of the Railway have set dates for their biggest events throughout the year.
The Friends of the Railway is a group that meets once a month to plan activities regarding the locomotives at Prairie Village. This includes activities like Railroad Days, the Prairie Village Jamboree, the Pumpkin Train and school tours.
The annual Pumpkin Train is planned for Oct. 7 with the Christmas Train on Dec. 2. The Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree, which runs from Aug. 24-27, will feature a dinner train on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, with tickets sold in the gift shop. This year will be the 60th anniversary of the event. The 2023 Railroad Days will be June 24-25, with a hobo stew meal served at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
At Saturday’s meeting, Friends of the Railway also discussed equipment updates, maintenance and renovation being performed on several train cars, as well as future projects. Refurbishments to a caboose are currently under way, and the group hopes to have it finished by late spring or early summer.
This includes a potential spring remodel of the Train Depot. To help fund the project, the group has applied for a John H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust grant. The trust was founded to help “re-create and preserve, to the extent possible, the rail passenger travel experience as it was in the U. S. from approximately 1920 through 1960,” according to the organization’s website. Each year, it disperses grants to applicants who fulfill that goal. The Friends of the Railway hope to learn in April if they receive the grant, and they plan to use the funds to restore the depot’s siding.
In the future, the group plans to renovate the inside of the depot to turn it into a museum with historical railway artifacts.
The Friends of the Railway will also host school tours starting in May. Five schools, including Madison, Lowell, Pipestone, Discovery and Horizon, are scheduled to attend in mid-May, and approximately 535 students are currently signed up.
The group also discussed plans to unveil a fully refurbished 1924 small locomotive next year, in celebration of the train’s 100th birthday.
The next meeting is planned for March 25 at 11 a.m. at Pizza Ranch.